VOOPOO Unveils Its New Argus GT II Mod that Dazzles E-Cigarette Users with Excellent Vaping Experience and Exquisite Design

The Argus series is renowned for breaking away from mediocrity and allowing for the most professional vaping experience. The Argus GT II not only features a comfortable grip but also looks great with its luxurious metal body and exquisitely-carved leather texture. From the moment a user presses the 'on' button, clouds spew forth like a volcanic eruption, bringing the ultimate in taste, enjoyment, and visuals. Compared with the first generation edition, the device's maximum power has been greatly improved to 200W with constant voltage and stable output.

As a high-end product for people who pursue big volumes of vapor, high levels of intensity, high quality, high performance, and durability, the ARGUS GT Ⅱ is equipped with an industry-leading high-strength metal shell. After thousands of tests, the team at VOOPOO has created an ultra-strong double-layer waterproof, dust-proof, antifreeze, and anti-collision, multiple-safety protection mod device, which easily deals with various extreme outdoor environments and is as hard and durable as volcanic rock.

Innovative Design to Enhance the Taste Experience

As one of the most anticipated products on the market, the Argus GT II does not disappoint. The MAAT TANK NEW is designed with a unique volcano crater structure that drains the condensate and isolates it at the bottom. In order to better prevent the condensate from seeping into the mod device, it creates an innovative leak-proof experience for users. The two-way airflow makes direct to lung (DL) easier, allowing the airflow rate to be increased by 60%. Vapor flow is faster, more direct, and uses e-liquid more efficiently. Also, the bottom electrode POGO PIN design effectively reduces the risk of contact impedance.

Perfecting taste experience has always been an important point for vapers and the newly released Argus GT II is equipped with TPP atomization technology, which not only brings a greater vaping experience but also effectively maintains strong taste. In addition, the Argus GT II is equipped with two dedicated coils, which atomizes more delicately and fully for a multi-layered taste; thus, users can enjoy billowing clouds and rich flavors.

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

