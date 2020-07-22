Voosh Maximizes PC Performance Using Artificial Intelligence to Continually Identify and Correct Computer Issues

Developed for enterprises, Voosh gives consumers the same level of performance enhancements previously enjoyed by employees of large companies with IT departments. Voosh doesn't capture or store any personal information, holding consumer privacy to be sacred.

"With so many working from home in sub-optimal conditions, many people are noticing their PCs aren't performing nearly as well as in high-bandwidth office settings," said Kevin Cornell, CEO of Voosh. "Voosh identifies and fixes PC issues continuously – working in the background while users perform other tasks. Each computer has different challenges and we address each situation individually."

Too many configuration permutations exist to manually optimize system performance, so Voosh developed a solution driven by artificial intelligence to manage the efficient use of all server and client components that depend upon OS interaction, including applications and databases, CPU, memory, network and storage.

Voosh Features

Supercharges computer performance with ACO technology that keeps computers running at top performance

Safely enhances settings for disk, network, memory and microprocessor performance, with revertible settings upon uninstall

Faster web browsing by unlocking capabilities in network hardware for better video streaming, web surfing and other uses

Easy to use and install

Automatic updates for compatibility with the latest Windows releases

Pricing and Availability

Voosh is available immediately to download . Voosh currently supports Windows and will have an iOS version later this year. A Voosh subscription is $9.97 per month or $44.97 per year.

About Voosh

Voosh maximizes total PC performance by using artificial intelligence to continually identify and fix computer issues so consumers get the most out of their computers. Visit Voosh on the web , Facebook or Twitter for more information.

