Voptica S.L. introduces the First Inverted Meniscus IOL to improve peripheral vision at 2021 ESCRS Satellite Symposia

MURCIA, Spain, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device company Voptica S.L announces the first and only inverted meniscus intraocular lens (ArtIOLs®) to improve peripheral vision at 2021 ESCRS Satellite Symposium in Amsterdam.

ArtIOLs® mimic the optics of the natural crystalline lens providing optimized field curvature and peripheral astigmatism leading to an improved peripheral vision.

"Current intraocular lenses are designed to optimize image quality at the eye's central retina, with not much attention to their off-axis performance," Pablo Artal, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of Voptica, said. "IOLs are very thin in comparison with our natural lens. The reason is obvious, because we favor surgery through a small incision, but from the point of view of the optics in the periphery, the impact can be important since standard lenses provide a wrong field curvature and elevated astigmatism."

More than 1000 ArtIOLs have been already implanted with excellent results for the patients. "Once again, Prof. Artal has impressed us with a novel solution for cataract patients" Pedro Tañá, MD and Medical Director at Oftalvist clinics in Spain, and one of the leading surgeons implanting the lenses, said.

The ESCRS satellite symposia panel will count on with KOL such as Jose Luis Güell, MD (Spain), Oliver Findl, MD (Austria), Inés Yago, MD (Spain) and with Pablo Artal PhD (Spain) himself.

In addition of the benefits for patients in the periphery, ArtIOLs® are customizable EDOF lenses that can be combined to achieve good vision at all distances without compromises.

The lens is currently available for physicians in the European market. Voptica aims to have FDA approval in the future. For further enquiries regarding market availability please contact Voptica.

