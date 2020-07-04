VORO Real Estate is Growing and Expanding Their Virtual Platform Nationally

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its national expansion last year, VORO Real Estate has launched a new website with added features, reflecting the firm's rapid growth. This milestone is a major move for VORO on its mission to become an all-encompassing virtual brokerage.

"Since VORO began back in 2011, it has become one of the fastest-growing virtual realty offices," said VORO founder and CEO Daniel Shamooil. "We are optimistic that the new website and features will add to the success of our agents and help us continue to grow."

Go VORO, Go Virtual!

The firm has managed to continue expanding during the pandemic due to the virtual nature of the company, as many Americans shift towards working remotely out of concern for health and safety.

Beyond the website, a new agent platform is in the works that would provide agents with a-la-carte services, providing agents a place to do business with fair competition on commissions. The platform would allow agents to pick a plan that meets their needs, use its services as needed, and keep their commissions. VORO has announced that its VOROPro Network, a social networking resource for VORO agents, is also being developed.

This news comes in the wake of many recent accomplishments of the firm, including:

As mentioned, VORO expanded nationally in 2019 and is now licensed in six states (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Georgia), with licenses pending in nine additional states (Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Texas).

The firm has achieved over $1B in sales volume since its inception in 2011.

VORO is made up of 420 agents and is growing rapidly, recruiting agents at all different skill levels and career stages. New agents are able to obtain licensing through VORO, and training and development opportunities are abundant and available for all agents.

Explore VORO's new website at www.voropro.com

About VORO Real Estate:

VORO is a growing, agent-driven national brand committed to disrupting the traditional real estate brokerage model. As one of the earliest 100% commission real estate brokerages, VORO

(Virtual Online Realty Office) has the experience, structure, and leadership for agents and brokers to succeed now and into the future. The virtual office model allows agents the convenience to work where they want, allowing them to focus on efficiency.

Daniel Shamooil

VORO Real Estate

877-943-8676

[email protected]

Related Files

VORO - VORO Press Release - FINAL.docx

Related Images

voro-real-estate.png

VORO REAL ESTATE

Go VORO, Go Virtual!

Related Links

Website

Website

SOURCE VORO Real Estate

Related Links

http://www.voropro.com

