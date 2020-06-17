Vortex Companies Promotes Candace Strother to Lead Diversity and Inclusion

HOUSTON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of recent world events surrounding racial and social injustice, the Vortex Companies is excited to announce that it has promoted Candace Strother to the newly created position of Director of Diversity and Inclusion. In this role, she will lead Vortex's efforts to promote diversity in the workplace through training and education, creating an inclusive environment and promoting respect among peers.

Candace Strother, Director of Diversity & Inclusion at Vortex Companies.

"What we've all witnessed over the last few weeks made me look closer at our company's diversity program and quite frankly I know we can do better," stated Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "This is a great opportunity for Candace. Her professionalism, experience and outreach abilities are perfectly suited for this role."

Effective immediately, Ms. Strother will lead a diversity committee, comprised of a balanced cross-section of Vortex employees, to begin building the foundation for a more open and inclusive environment. "This is really about making sure each and every employee feels welcome and comfortable in their role within the company. That starts with education and awareness," said Ms. Strother. "Vortex is already a racially diverse and progressive thinking company, so this is a natural next step. I am looking forward to being the architect of our company's diversity and inclusion program."

"We want to be the vanguard for change in an industry that needs to improve in this area. With Candace's guidance, our goal is to make Vortex a place where people know they will be treated equally and appreciated for their talent, regardless of race, culture, sex or age," added Vellano.

Prior to joining the Vortex Companies, Ms. Strother worked in the banking and financial services field for over a decade. She is also the founder and CEO of QueenLyfe, Inc (Love. Yourself. First. Every day.), which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to build an empowered community of women and girls by promoting health and wellness, financial responsibility and mentorship. "It's my passion to bring people together regardless of age, race and social standing," added, Ms. Strother. "The experience I've had building QueenLyfe, and working to help thousands of women, translates well to what I will be doing at Vortex. "

About Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless products and services to cost-effectively renew water, sewer and industrial infrastructure. Included in its suite offerings are pipe condition assessment, large and small diameter pipe relining, manhole rehabilitation, pipe bursting, advanced repair materials, pipeline robotic systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools. The company was built with the vision of providing a wide range of solutions under a single roof, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel with decades of trenchless infrastructure renewal experience. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Kit Jones

713-269-2333

[email protected]

SOURCE Vortex Companies

