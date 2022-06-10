Vortex Flowmeter Market Size to Grow by USD 130.71 million | Evolving Opportunities With ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., and Emerson Electric Co. among Other Dominant Vendors | Technavio

Jun 10, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Vortex Flowmeter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the vortex flowmeter market growth potential difference of USD130.71 million from 2021 to 2026. The analysts also are predicting the market will witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.44% during the projected period. The expansion of oil terminals is anticipated to drive the vortex flowmeter market growth positively. However, technical challenges may impede market growth.
Vortex Flowmeter Market Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Top Market Players and Key Product Offerings
- ABB Ltd.: The company offers VortexMaster FSV430 that is the basic meter for volume flow applications and is available in flange-mount and wafer-type designs.
- Azbil Corp.: The company offers products such as Smart Ultrasonic Vortex flowmeter ULTRA Vortexor, Multivariable Vortex flowmeters Model AX2 and Micro Flow Vortex Gas FlowmeterModel MVF.
- Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers Rosemount 8800 Series Vortex Flow Meters that eliminates potential leak points, resulting in maximum process availability and fewer unscheduled shutdowns.
- General Electric Co.: The company offers PanaFlow MV80 that is a cost effective and accurate inline vortex flow meter that saves time and costs by measuring flow, temperature, pressure, density, energy and mass in a single meter.
- Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers VersaFlow Vortex Shedding flow meters are ideal for measuring steam, gasses, volumetric flow rate and low viscosity liquids in industrial applications.
Some other companies covered in this report are:
- ifm electronic GmbH
- KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
- Malema Engineering Corp.
- Parker Hannifin Corp.
- RS Hydro Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Sierra Instruments Inc.
- TLV Co. Ltd.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Badger Meter Inc.
- Beijing Gallop Technology Co. Ltd.
- Endress Hauser Group Services AG
- Dalian Zero Instrument Technology Co. Ltd.
Vortex Flowmeter Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
- End-user
- Oil And Gas Industry: The oil and gas industry held the largest vortex flowmeter market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in new oil and gas exploration activities.
- Power Industry
- Chemical And Petrochemical Industry
- Food And Beverage Industry
- Others
- Geography
- APAC: 29% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for vortex flowmeters in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for vortex flowmeters from such as China, Japan, India, Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia will facilitate the vortex flowmeter market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Vortex Flowmeter Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global vortex flowmeter market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vortex flowmeter market report covers the following areas:
- Vortex Flowmeter Market size
- Vortex Flowmeter Market trends
- Vortex Flowmeter Market industry analysis
Vortex Flowmeter Market Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vortex flowmeter market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vortex flowmeter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vortex flowmeter market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vortex flowmeter market vendors
Vortex Flowmeter Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 130.71 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.78
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 29%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., Badger Meter Inc., Beijing Gallop Technology Co. Ltd., Dalian Zero Instrument Technology Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic GmbH, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Malema Engineering Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., RS Hydro Ltd., Siemens AG, Sierra Instruments Inc., TLV Co. Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
- 1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
- 2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
- 3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
- 5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Oil and gas industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oil and gas industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Power industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Power industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Chemical and petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Food and beverage industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- 6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- 7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- 8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
- 9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
- 10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Azbil Corp.
- Exhibit 105: Azbil Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: Azbil Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: Azbil Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 108: Azbil Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Azbil Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Badger Meter Inc.
- Exhibit 110: Badger Meter Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Badger Meter Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Badger Meter Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Badger Meter Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Beijing Gallop Technology Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 114: Beijing Gallop Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Beijing Gallop Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: Beijing Gallop Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 117: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 120: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Endress Hauser Group Services AG
- Exhibit 122: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Endress Hauser Group Services AG - Key offerings
- 10.9 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 126: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 131: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 136: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 141: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 148: Research methodology
- Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 150: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations
About Us
