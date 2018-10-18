VortexLegal Kicks Off Hurricane Michael Relief Fund in Support of Legal Services of North Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VortexLegal LLC, a Florida-based alternative legal service provider, today announced the company is kicking off a nationwide fundraising campaign in support of Legal Services of North Florida, a non-profit 501(c)(3) agency that provides civil legal assistance throughout 16 counties in the Florida Panhandle. VortexLegal's fundraiser is in response to the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Michael, which hit the North Florida region especially hard, including damage to the area's courthouses and other key legal system infrastructure.

VortexLegal

"VortexLegal is reaching out to law firms, legal professionals and concerned citizens across the U.S. to ask for their help by supporting Legal Services of North Florida's mission to aid Floridians in need of legal assistance," said VortexLegal's CEO Jonathan Broder.

"When I saw the pictures and damage to the area, including the Bay County Courthouse, in Panama City, Florida, I realized more needed to be done and so we have started this fundraiser."

Pictured is a photo of the damaged Bay County Courthouse in Panama City, Florida. The photo was taken by Mark D. Dreyer, a city resident and attorney who works with VortexLegal. "The courthouse is currently closed for repairs from the storm. Even when it reopens, the court will likely face a huge backlog of cases and our residents will be struggling for basic services and legal services," said Dreyer. "My own law office was closed for about a week due to the storm and I'm still cleaning up from a tree that fell on the roof of my building. Organizations like Legal Services of North Florida are incredibly important at times like these because they are helping Florida citizens, many of whom have suffered tremendous loss, to get the legal assistance they need."

One-hundred percent of all donations from this fundraiser go to Legal Services of North Florida. VortexLegal is not affiliated with Legal Services of North Florida.

To donate, visit VortexLegal's fundraising page at https://vortexlegal.com/donate-now.

About VortexLegal

VortexLegal is an alternative legal service provider that manages a nationwide network of curated attorneys who attend routine, voluminous and predictable hearings for a flat rate on behalf of law firms and corporate legal departments. By disaggregating legal services, VortexLegal's clients have more time to focus on substantive legal matters, improve cycle time for clients and can significantly reduce their legal spend. For more information about VortexLegal, visit https://vortexlegal.com.

Send press inquiries to: press@vortexlegal.com.

Related Images

panama-city-courthouse-destroyed.jpeg

Panama City Courthouse destroyed

panama-city-courthouse-destroyed.jpeg

Panama City Courthouse destroyed

Related Links

VortexLegal

SOURCE VortexLegal

Related Links

https://vortexlegal.com

