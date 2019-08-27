VOSS Water Taps iFuel as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VOSS Water, the iconic premium bottled water company, has enlisted iFuel, a New York-based full-service advertising and digital agency, to lead the charge in a strategic repositioning of the brand. Having originally based its distribution strategy in traditional on-premise outlets, VOSS is now widely available to consumers through all distribution channels and is being repositioned as a premium brand suitable for everyday consumption.

With massive competition looming in the bottled beverage space, VOSS is working with the strategically-minded agency iFuel to deliver creative as well as media planning and buying. The campaign, which will mark VOSS's largest consumer-facing campaign in history, will feature the familiar face of Dwayne Johnson, who recently announced an advisory role with the company. The campaign is currently running in over 25 major markets across the U.S. with a larger national media plan being built for 2020. The campaign includes large-scale outdoor, digital and social media and in store tactics.

Kristina Tucker, Managing Partner at iFuel commented "The VOSS consumer is an ambitious person who works hard for what they have, lives every moment passionately and doesn't settle for less. We wanted them to be represented in this campaign while inviting other like-minded, similarly passionate and driven people to experience the truly unique brand that is VOSS. This is how we ultimately arrived at our new tagline of 'Live Every Drop.' "

The campaign was developed by iFuel and executed in tandem with Seven Bucks Production, which is owned by Johnson.

"iFuel has been an exceptional partner in helping VOSS to articulate its evolving brand vision, beautifully captured in the 'Live Every Drop' campaign. A premium water straight from the most pristine source, the authenticity of VOSS makes it a brand worthy of everyday enjoyment and a daily encouragement to strive for more. The process of bringing this brand ethos to life and welcoming more consumers to experience it has been extremely exciting, and we look forward to the campaign rollout and continued collaboration with iFuel," said Ariel Boorstin, Vice President of Marketing at VOSS Water.

About iFuel Interactive:

With a home base located on Fifth Avenue in New York City, iFuel is an independent advertising and marketing agency that offers a full spectrum of strategic services to large and emerging brands. That expertise includes brand strategy and research, enterprise-level web development capabilities, world-class creative, 360° media planning and buying, and experiential marketing. Driven by a true entrepreneurial spirit, iFuel provides passionate thinking, spirited ideas & relentless problem solving that takes D2C, Retail, and B2B brand efforts to the next level. They are known for using their strategic full-service approach to launch, grow, and reinvent brands in a diverse range of categories including (but not limited to) Wines & Spirits, Hospitality, Beauty & Fashion, and CPG.

www.ifuelinteractive.com

About VOSS Water:

The VOSS source sits in Iveland, a sparsely populated area on the southern tip of Norway. Confined in an aquifer deep beneath the earth, VOSS water lies under layers of rock and sand, which create a natural filter, protecting it from the air and other pollutants. The exceptional purity of VOSS, and its uniquely fresh, clean taste, are due in part to the unusually low levels of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) naturally occurring in the VOSS source.

The extraordinary VOSS purity is matched only by its breathtaking bottle design, which uniquely conveys the distinction of the water within. Now an icon, VOSS is celebrated globally in over 50 countries, in a variety of sizes with unique and universal appeal.

VOSSWater.com

