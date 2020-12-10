Vote Now for the Deck the Drive Holiday Lighting Competition in the City of Wilton Manors

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone is invited to get into the holiday spirit by participating in the Deck the Drive holiday lighting competition. Small businesses along Wilton Drive, the city's main street, will deck out their storefronts with holiday decorations and lights galore to vie for a chance to win the most votes from December 3-17, 2020 and a cash prize of $2,500.



"Deck the Drive is being spearheaded by the Wilton Manors Improvement District and it's all about supporting our local businesses this holiday season," said Mayor Scott Newton. "We hope residents and visitors will get into the holiday spirit by strolling the Drive and voting for their favorite storefront – it's going to be a lot of fun and I can't wait to see which business wins."



Residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to view the decorations by coming to Wilton Drive and then voting in one of three ways:

Vote for the official picture online at wiltondrive.org/deck-the-drive.

Like the official picture posted by Wilton Drive on Facebook or Instagram

Post your own picture of your favorite storefront on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #deckthedrive and #wiltondrive.

Thanks to a donation by Matt Colunga, the two businesses with the most votes will receive a cash prize. The business with the most votes will win $2,500 and the runner up will receive $1,000. Criteria for businesses to participate is to create a fun, creative holiday themed decoration display. Decorations may be interior and/or exterior but must be visible from the exterior.

The contest is supported by the Wilton Drive Improvement District and the City of Wilton Manors. To learn more about Deck the Drive visit wiltondrive.org/deck-the-drive.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

ABOUT THE WILTON DRIVE IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

The Wilton Drive Improvement District is a special dependent district, created by the Wilton Manors City Commission in 2014 by Ordinance 2014-011. The mission of the Wilton Manors Improvement District (WDID) Board is to create a safer, more economically viable, more attractive Wilton Drive. More information about the WDID can be found at wiltondrive.org.

Conceptual Communications, (954) 732-0754, [email protected]

SOURCE City of Wilton Manors

