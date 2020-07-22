Vote Run Lead Hosts Season 2 Of "Your Kitchen Cabinet" To Equip Women With The Tools Needed To Navigate The America Of Today

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vote Run Lead , the largest and most diverse campaign and leadership program working to advance women in the country, announced further details around season two of "Your Kitchen Cabinet: Radical Leaders Uncovering the Past to Build the Democracy We All Deserve" - a six part series on Zoom that examines the origins and ideas that birthed democracy in the United States and how those ideals still reverberate today. As part of Vote Run Lead's mission to train women to run for office and win, this new series will provide women with the tools needed to navigate this special moment.

In the series, Vote Run Lead executives and certified experts will present ideas and case studies around how to learn from America's past, work to dismantle the systems and policies of oppression, and strive towards a more just and equitable future. As candidates and campaigns seek to transform America's democracy in the midst of a global pandemic and a national uprising, it is important to understand how the country really came to be, to illuminate where we are going, and most importantly, to reveal what type of democracy we deserve.

The series kicked off last Wednesday, 7/15 around the topic "Where Did We Come From?," and featured special guests including Prairie Rose Seminole, Policy Analyst, Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner, Executive Director for the Matilda Joslyn Gage Center for Social Justice Dialogue, and Sabina Mohyuddin, Executive Director for the American Muslim Advisory Council in Nashville, TN.

Manisha Sinha, Andrew Delbanco, Nneka Dennie, and Felicia Escobar Carrillo joined "Your Kitchen Cabinet" for the second episode of the series, titled "How Did We Begin: The Revolutionary War, Slavery and The Meaning of Patriotism" which launched on Wednesday, 7/22.

The series will continue every Wednesday at 1pm EST, around the following themes:

Wednesday, July 29 : Citizenship. Who Are We?

: Wednesday, August 5 : Rule of Law. What Do We Care About?

: Wednesday, August 12 : Commerce. What Do We Care About?

: Wednesday, August 19 : Representation. What Do We Deserve?

More information on Vote Run Lead is available at voterunlead.org , and those interested in watching the series can register to attend for free at this link .

About Vote Run Lead

Vote Run Lead trains women to run for office, and win, reaching over 36,000 women all across America. Vote Run Lead alumni are serving on city councils, county boards, state houses, supreme courts, and in Congress. Our co-founders and leaders have been working together for nearly 15 years, with a growing family of team members in 6 states, and a national trainer pool of the country's best political coaches. Launched in 2014, today Vote Run Lead is 4 times the size of our start, reaching tens of thousands of women — nearly 60% of whom are women of color, and 20% of whom are from rural America. We are working rapidly --- with partners like the YWCA USA, and New American Leaders and local women's foundations --- to increase women's representation at every level of government.

