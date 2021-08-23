Voters Honor Jamul Casino® with Seven "San Diego's Best" Awards

Best Sports Bar for Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub (fourth consecutive year)

for Sports Pub (fourth consecutive year) Best Nightclub for JIVe Lounge (third consecutive year)

for JIVe Lounge (third consecutive year) Best Place to Get Married for The Rooftop at Jamul Casino (second consecutive year)

for The Rooftop at Jamul Casino (second consecutive year) Best Pho/Noodle House Restaurant for Loft 94 Yakitori | Noodle | Craft

Loft 94 Yakitori | Noodle | Craft Best Chef for Cheryl Cruz at Prime Cut Steak & Seafood

for at Prime Cut Steak & Seafood Best Restaurant Server for Antoine Bennett at Prime Cut Steak & Seafood

for at Prime Cut Steak & Seafood Best Bartender for Chris Pfaff at JIVe Lounge

Mary Cheeks, President and General Manager of Jamul Casino, states, "Congratulations to Cheryl, Antoine, and Chris—and all of our outstanding team—for these awards, which recognize your success in making Jamul Casino one of the top destinations in San Diego County for entertainment, events, food, and fun."

While Jamul Casino has previously earned San Diego's Best awards for its venues and restaurants, this is the first year Jamul Casino's individual team members have been recognized. The awards are indicative of the Casino's success in recruiting and retaining top talent with several hundred of the casino's opening day team members still working at the casino today.

About Jamul Casino

Opened in 2016, the Jamul Casino is located in Jamul, California, San Diego County, and is owned and operated by Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a wholly owned enterprise of the Tribe. The $430 million, award-winning casino features nearly 1,700 slot machines, 43 live table games, and a dedicated poker room and various restaurants, bars and lounges. Jamul Casino supports more than 1,000 permanent jobs in the region and is the closest casino to downtown San Diego which is the eighth-largest city in the United States by population. For more information about Jamul Casino, please visit www.jamulcasinosd.com.

