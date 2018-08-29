Voting Opens for Ecolab People's Choice Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept., 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Voting has opened to determine the winner of the Ecolab People's Choice Award for the second annual Celebrate Aging Film Festival, which will be held Oct. 3, 2018 at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. All nine of the nominated films can be viewed at the Ecolab People's Choice Award homepage, where visitors may cast votes for their favorite film. Voting ends Sept. 30.

Voting for the Ecolab People's Choice Award opens September 17.

Each of the nominated films was created by residents and associates at Brookdale Senior Living communities using only iPads. More than 60 films were submitted to the festival. A panel narrowed the list down to nine films in the following categories: Best Picture, Best Writing, Best Acting, Best Technical Design, and the Courage Award, which highlights the true stories of courageous older adults who are living life to the fullest. Brookdale associates in Chicago, Milwaukee and Nashville viewed all nominated films and cast votes to decide the winners in each category. All nine films are eligible to win the Ecolab People's Choice Award. Last year more than 12,700 votes were cast.

Residents from the nine communities with nominated films, accompanied by a Brookdale associate, will travel across the country to attend the festival. These "movie stars" will receive the celebrity treatment including a red carpet walk with photographs and a special screening and awards show.

Brookdale's Celebrate Aging Film Festival was created to help change the perception of aging and gives residents and associates the opportunity to work together to develop a compelling story. Ecolab, Brookdale's trusted partner in providing clean, safe and healthy environments for its residents, generously sponsors the Celebrate Aging Film Festival.

Nominated Films:

Title: Reflections

Community: Brookdale Greenville

Location: Greenville, S.C.



Title: Tempest in a Teapot

Community: Brookdale Meridian Westland

Location: Lakewood, Colo. Title: Old or Older?

Community: Freedom Pointe at the Villages

Location: The Villages, Fla. Title: You Don't Know Mr. Hall At All

Community: Brookdale Dogwood Creek

Location: Germantown, Tenn. Title: Don't Let Life Fly By

Community: Freedom Village at Bradenton

Location: Bradenton, Fla. Title: Cat's Outta the Bag

Community: Brookdale Colonial Heights

Location: Kingsport, Tenn. Title: Life is a Soundtrack

Community: Brookdale North Austin

Location: Austin, Texas Title: All These Moments

Community: The Solana at Vintage Park

Location: Houston, Texas Title: Determination Becoming Inspiration

Community: Brookdale Oklahoma City Southwest

Location: Oklahoma City, Okla.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates independent living, assisted living, and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers, with approximately 988 communities in 46 states and the ability to serve approximately 95,000 residents as of June 30, 2018. Through its ancillary services program, the Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services. For more Brookdale news, go to brookdalenews.com

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at more than one million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $14 billion and 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

