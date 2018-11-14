Voting Opens for PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals: The Final Circle - Hottest Game's Tournament of the Year Culminating in Dubai

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE' (PMSC) Global Finals, hosted by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation and sponsored by Samsung Galaxy Note9, is proud to announce that voting is now open to the public for their predictions on the winner of the three-day gaming event which will feature semifinalist players from Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Japan, Korea, and China. PMSC Global Finals represent a new era of high-profile eSports competition for players with new mobile gaming experience.

PUBG Mobile

To vote, viewers can simply go to https://www.pubgmobile.com/esports/pmscvoting/ and select their favorite team. By voting, they will also have a chance at getting PMSC Global Finals exclusive items. The first 100 PUBG MOBILE players who vote for a champion will get a PMSC Special Set and the following 101-1001 players who vote will get a PMSC Special Crate. The poll closes on November 29, 2018 at 4pm GST. Only one vote per character ID or email.

The PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE Global Finals will take place November 29 through December 1 at the Festival Arena in central Dubai. Tickets to the tournament are available via https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/72549/pubg-mobile-star-challenge, and include single-day and three-day pass tickets for access to all of the action.

PMSC also attracts many famous worldwide eSports team such as Cloud 9, one of the top eSports teams in North America. They recently built up a PUBG MOBILE team with the winners from PMSC North American Finals and will be attending PMSC Global Finals.

"PMSC Global Finals is heading toward an exciting finale, and we're building up the fun by offering our fans the chance to experience the very first eSports tournament of PUBG MOBILE," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Center, Tencent. "It's one of the hottest games in the world because of its immersive gameplay and is consistently recognized by the industry through accolades. And we just scored the Best Mobile Game Award at the 2018 Golden Joystick Awards. The PMSC Global Finals will be both intense and thrilling and we look forward to recognizing the all-star team winners with official streaming status, global exposure and of course a part of the $400,000 prize purse."

PUBG MOBILE is an online multiplayer game that involves up to 100 players parachuting onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown.

PUBG MOBILE is a proud partner of Samsung since the launch of its Galaxy Apps. The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is the title sponsor of PMSC Global Finals. With powerful, all-day battery and 6.4 inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Note9 is the most ideal smartphone for PUBG MOBILE. It also provides the best gaming experience with high performance and a terabyte of space with 512GB storage and water-carbon cooling system.

In late summer 2018, PUBG Mobile announced a partnership with Paramount Pictures Corporation's hit Mission: Impossible-Fallout that featured movie-themed features such as background music, customizable parachutes and new challenges. PUBG MOBILE is also a partner of lifestyle brand BAPE which recently added exclusive outfits and content to the game including shark-themed hoodies and other BAPE accessories.

Click here to watch the introduction video of PUBG MOBILE STAR CHALLENGE and learn more about the upcoming event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78IzPPyg6Qc. For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. To download the game for free visit the App Store, Google Play, and Galaxy Apps.

About PUBG Mobile

PUBG MOBILE is based on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the original PC and Xbox One phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Laura Waldron, IDPR for PUBG MOBILE

205424@email4pr.com; 949.777.2485

Zeenat Salimi, Viral Nation for PUBG MOBILE

205424@email4pr.com; 888.278.4567 ext. 719

SOURCE PUBG MOBILE

Related Links

https://www.pubgmobile.com

