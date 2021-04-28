Votive Health Raises $2.5MM in Funding to Bring Complex Care Home

Votive Health raises $2.5M led by investors and industry experts committed to improving complex care at home Tweet this

Votive Health brings together value-based care with a technology platform that facilitates payer-provider integration through value-based arrangements. Votive Health acts as a conduit, removing the barriers between cost and care so people living with complex and serious illness can focus on living and their providers can focus on caring.

Our world-class team, investors, and advisors are skilled, mission-driven operators with deep industry expertise in delivering high quality technology and services. Votive Health's first round of funding was supported by 4 institutional investors: Flare Capital Partners, Chrysalis Ventures, OCA Ventures, Elusive Ventures , led by Jeff Butler, and the Teleios Investment Group , led by Chris Comeaux . Dan Gebremedhin (Partner, Flare Capital Partners) and David Jones, Jr. (Chrysalis Ventures) join as board members, with Robert Saunders (OCA Ventures) as board observer.

"Home-based care for people with serious illness has been long overlooked by the world of managed care and thus subject to the often-perverse incentives of a fee-for-service reimbursement system," says Gebremedhin, MD, MBA. "There is a significant opportunity to increase the adoption of clinically appropriate palliative care and hospice services and to incentivize providers to deliver value-based outcomes for risk bearing entities. We are excited to support the Votive Health team aiming to spur this transformation and enable high quality, goal directed care for millions of patients managing their complex needs."

Votive Health is also proud to be supported by industry leaders in healthcare, finance, and technology, including: Mark Morse (Enclara Pharmacia); Eric Heitzman (Security Compass); Arnold Whitman (Generator Ventures and Formation Capital ); Lisa Suennen (Valkyrie Ventures and Manatt Digital Technologies Group); Dr. John Morris (Teleios Collaborative Network); Former Cricket Health Chief Product Officer Geoff Clapp ; Former Cambia Health Solutions actuarial pricing expert Tom Wortman ; Former CityBlock President Matt Klitus ; and Former Aspire Health clinical leadership Dr. Katy Lanz (Topsight Partners) and Dr. Andrew Lasher (IVX Health).

This infusion of capital will enable Votive Health to quickly accelerate and broadly scale its operation to deliver this new standard of care. Votive Health and its investors have built relationships nationwide and are developing an infrastructure to deliver high quality care that payers can trust, is financially sustainable for providers, and improves the lives of patients and families.

Joining the Votive Health Leadership Team are:

About Votive Health

Votive Health is committed to ending suffering for people facing serious illness by facilitating better payer-provider integration through value-based arrangements. We leverage our expertise in network analysis, information technology, and capacity management to improve market performance for payers, reliable referrals for providers, and excellent care for patients. Votive Health acts as a conduit, removing the barriers between cost and care so people living with complex and serious illness can focus on living and their providers can focus on caring. Learn more at Votive Health and follow us on Twitter @votive_health

About Chrysalis Ventures

About OCA Ventures

