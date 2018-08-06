Vouch: Former 'Bachelor' Sean Lowe's Dating App Gets Your Friends Involved!

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating is weird. It's even weirder when you do it publicly, simultaneously courting 25 women in front of 8 million people. So who better to navigate this wild world than our favorite Bachelor, Sean Lowe? He's happily married, has two children, and just launched a dating app that enlists your friends to help you find your own bachelor or bachelorette.

Sean and his business partners designed Vouch to bring your friends — both single and taken — back into the dating process. Your social circle helps you build your profile and swipes alongside you — making it a fun experience both for those looking for love and for the people in your life who want to set you up with someone. You're already showing your dating apps to your friends, so why not let all of them, even married ones like Sean and Catherine, get in on the fun?