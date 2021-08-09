Vox Drop to Break the Avatar Mold

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Labs is excited to announce the creation of Vox, collectible, one-of-a-kind ERC721s, the standard in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), that are 3D, animatable and with future utility.

Gala Labs

Once purchased, the owner will receive the FBX file which will allow them to bring their Vox to life through animation, augmented reality applications or through 3D printing. What makes Vox different from other NFTs available in the marketplace is that in the future through Gala Labs' relationship with Gala Games, the premier blockchain gaming company, the Vox will be able to connect to the Gala Games metaverse and earn, through play, VoxCoin for their owner.

Each of the 8,888 inaugural series of Vox have been inspired by the characters in Gala Games' Town Star and will also have a unique set of traits; specific to its character, look and job. To allow for an equal buying environment and to create an element of surprise, each Vox purchase will be verifiably randomised, which means a buyer won't discover which character they are getting before they buy or the rarity of their Vox until it has been released on Rarity Tools. Purchasers will need a Web3 wallet, such as MetaMask, funded with ethereum (ETH). Each Vox will be sold for 0.0888ETH, plus the gas fees.

Chief Strategy Officer at Gala Labs, James Olden shared "The Gala Labs team has been looking for a way to integrate a collectible series into the Gala Games ecosystem to reward the community for some time. What is really exciting about Vox is that we are able to provide the FBX file as part of the NFT, which allows the owner to be able to program and interact with their Vox. Really, the opportunities are limitless!"

The inaugural series of Vox will be available for sale at www.CollectVOX.com starting August 10, 2021 at 3:00 pm PST.

ABOUT GALA LABS

Gala Labs is a group of creative technologists from around the globe, who enjoy exploring, stretching and bringing to life ideas that complement the ecosystem built by Gala Games. We are motivated to find new and exciting ways to creatively use technology like smart contracts, to engage the fans of Gala Games and our partners. The inaugural project launched by Gala Labs is known as Vox, which are collectible NFT ERC-721 tokens that are revolutionizing avatars from 2D pixelated images to 3D voxelated animatable characters. The first series is inspired by Gala Games' game Town Star.

For more information please visit: www.CollectVox.com

ABOUT GALA GAMES

Launched in 2019 and powered by the world's largest independent node network, Gala Games has been built to give power to the gaming community. As the first blockchain gaming platform, Gala Games has created an ecosystem where players and creators may be rewarded for their participation.

Founded by Eric Schiermeyer, the co-founder of Zynga, and operated by a global and diverse group of gamers, engineers, art enthusiasts, and geek-culture aficionados with teams in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea and the Philippines.

For more information please visit www.Gala.Games

Join the conversation Discord @ GalaGames.Chat

FB/TW/IG/LI @GoGalaGames #GoGalaGames

For interview requests or additional information, please contact:

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWk_WEu3TKI

SOURCE Gala Labs