VOX NETWORK SOLUTIONS AWARDED AVAYA 2020 INAUGURAL MIDMARKET PARTNER OF THE YEAR

"We are thrilled to receive this award from Avaya. Avaya provides VOX with a unique offering in the midmarket space as we continue to see growth in our cloud offerings," said VOX Network Solution's VP of Sales & Marketing Ron Kingsford. "Our experience in serving the enterprise with our contact center and customer experience solutions gives VOX a considerable advantage as we continue to focus on improving processes and technology to increase revenue, improve efficiencies and simplify procedures for our customers."

Through their Enterprise Lifecycle Management approach, VOX relies on a high-touch partnership that produces tangible results by focusing on solutions that best align with your organizational strategy and unique scenarios. Their trusted advisor role puts their customers' needs above all else, delivering a prescriptive methodology and robust success plan that will enhance your customer experience. VOX is committed to developing a healthy, dynamic partnership, dedicated to helping you prosper.

VOX is an Avaya Channel Partner who has consistently earned outstanding customer satisfaction ratings and has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to Avaya Partnership through the achievement of significant advanced certifications. VOX is an Avaya Diamond partner headquartered just outside of San Francisco, California and has offices coast to coast in the United States.

"VOX continues to provide differentiated value in all aspects of their business and continues to provide Experiences that Matter for their customers in the Mid-Market said Mike Coleman, Vice President North America Channel Sales, Avaya. "Coupled with their Overall Partner of the Year award, VOX has had an incredible year with Avaya and we want to congratulate them for the outstanding year with Avaya. We look forward to continuing to work with VOX as they deliver unmatched results, innovation and benefits to their customers. Avaya celebrates their dedication and achievements and we look forward to continued, successful partnership."

About

At its core, VOX Network Solutions is driven by a diverse team of consultants, entrepreneurs, and technologists. With six fundamental practices (Consulting, Contact Center, Collaboration, Network, Security, Managed Services) and a prescriptive process methodology, VOX seeks to empower clients, partners, and employees to create something better. For organizations with a focus on improving processes and technology to increase revenue, improve efficiencies and simplify procedures. Our proven track record with the top fortune 250 enterprise brands have enabled our clients to make informed business decisions resulting in measurable business and solution outcomes. As a result of this cooperative approach, VOX has been named one of the fastest growing companies in the United States and has strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco, Avaya, and Microsoft. Learn more at http://www.voxns.com.

