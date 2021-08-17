VOX Network Solutions Named To The 2021 Inc 5000 List For 12th consecutive Year

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that VOX Network Solutions (VOX) is once again on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are proud to once again be named in the Inc 5000 List. This unprecedented streak 2021 marks the 12th consecutive year in a row for VOX to make this esteemed list. We are driven by a diverse team of consultants, entrepreneurs and technologists whom continue to inspire and enable to make a difference through superior teamwork, robust methods and amazing technologies," said VOX Network Solution's CEO Scott Landis. "We've succeeded by helping our clients improve processes and technology, allowing them to realize an increase in revenue, improved efficiencies and simplified procedures."

Through our Enterprise Lifecycle Management approach, VOX relies on a high-touch partnership that produces tangible results by focusing on solutions that best align with your organizational strategy and unique scenarios. Our proprietary framework is instrumental in this unique approach, delivering a prescriptive methodology and robust success plan that will enhance your customer experience. VOX is committed to developing a healthy, dynamic partnership, dedicated to helping you prosper.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20th.

About

At its core, VOX Network Solutions is driven by a diverse team of consultants, entrepreneurs, and technologists. With six fundamental practices (Consulting, Contact Center, Collaboration, Network, Security, Managed Services) and a prescriptive process methodology, VOX seeks to empower clients, partners, and employees to create something better. For organizations with a focus on improving processes and technology to increase revenue, improve efficiencies and simplify procedures. Our proven track record with the top fortune 250 enterprise brands have enabled our clients to make informed business decisions resulting in measurable business and solution outcomes. As a result of this cooperative approach, VOX has been named one of the fastest growing companies in the United States and has strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Cisco, Avaya, and Microsoft. Learn more at http://www.voxns.com.

