Voxco Survey Software Expands Leadership Team and Hires CMO and VP Growth Marketing to Strengthen Customer and Employee Experience Management

MONTREAL, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voxco announced today the appointment of Jonathan Levitt, a senior industry executive with extensive brand and marketing experience to the position of CMO, and Abhey Rana as VP Growth Marketing.

Levitt has spent 25 years helping brands understand their audience and leverage technology and data to build better product and customer experiences. He has worked with brands of all sizes including global players such as Walmart, Target, Williams-Sonoma, The New York Times and Google. He is a recognized authority in the spheres of marketing, analytics, voice of customer and customer experience measurement. Levitt previously held senior positions at Voice of Customer provider OpinionLab as well as survey provider iPerceptions.

"I'm excited to be joining the team at Voxco" Levitt stated. "Voxco is a well respected leader in market research technology and services, and is poised for rapid growth as more and more global corporations understand the importance of leveraging the voice of the customer".

Abhey Rana has a decade of experience in marketing, design and content strategy for brands and startups. He worked as VP Growth Marketing at a funded Fintech Startup Trupay, acquired by The Mobile Wallet in 2018. He was also co-founder of a cosmetics venture Tattva Naturals, which was selected by Amazon's Startup launchpad program, and created social media strategies for Sports brand SFL & TV channel Best Deal TV. He's been recognised by the Chief Economic Advisor of India for designing the first coloured cover of India's top policy making document - Economic Survey.

"We are extremely pleased to be adding these two executives to the Voxco family." said Sumit Aneja, Voxco CEO. "Each with their respective expertise will ensure we are on the path to rapid, sustainable growth and establish Voxco as the leader in providing omnichannel data collection and insight solutions globally."

About Voxco

Voxco is a global leader in cloud and on-premise survey software. It provides survey organizations and insights departments with options to collect survey data anytime and anywhere via online surveys, over-the-phone interviews or face-to-face mobile offline surveys. Any method can be used individually or as part of Voxco's multimode platform. Founded over 25 years ago, Voxco provides products and services to customers in over 30 countries. Learn more at Voxco.com

