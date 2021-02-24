Voxco Survey Software Hires New Chief Technology Officer to Lead Software Innovation and Platform Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voxco, a global leader in cloud and on-premise omnichannel survey software, today announced the appointment of Alex Iancu as its new chief technology officer. Iancu will strengthen the Voxco technology vision, accelerate software innovation, and lead the group's engineering, product management, and QA teams.

With operations in North America, Europe, and Australia, Voxco serves some of the largest corporate, social, and market research organizations in the world.

"I am extremely excited about joining the Voxco team and contributing to the ultimate goal of helping customers worldwide use our unified modern cloud and on-premise platform," said Iancu.

Iancu brings over 20 years of experience to Voxco in software development and IT. His previous mandates include working for some of the world's most prestigious digital companies such as Logibec, Electronic Arts, and Gameloft, as well as La Presse (the largest Francophone newspaper in North America), and successful startups including Datacratic (2014 Deloitte's "Companies to Watch").

"We are very fortunate to have attracted such a talented executive. Alex's product expertise and technology experience will be invaluable to Voxco as we continue to grow across CX, market research, and social research verticals, further providing our customers with next-generation solutions for building great customer experiences. Alex knows how to deliver major technical innovations, define a strong technology vision, and lead large teams to deliver on that vision," said Sumit Aneja, Voxco CEO. "Alex will make a welcomed addition to the already strong leadership team at Voxco."

Voxco is a global leader in omnichannel cloud and on-premise enterprise feedback management solutions. The company provides market research organizations, government & government agencies, universities, and global corporations with a platform to collect data anytime and anywhere via online and mobile surveys, over-the-phone interviews, or face-to-face offline surveys. Founded over 45 years ago and with offices around the world, Voxco services more than 450 clients in over 40 countries through its Research Cloud™. Learn more at Voxco.com or follow Voxco on LinkedIn or Twitter @Voxco.

