Voxco Survey Software Secures Growth Capital to Accelerate Omnichannel Enterprise Feedback Management Platform

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voxco survey software announced today the closing of a recent round of growth capital, which it will use to fund its growth strategy and product roadmap, focused on its Enterprise Feedback Management Platform, the Voxco Research Cloud.

Voxco is a global leader in cloud and on-premise omnichannel survey software. The company's integrated survey platform enables organizations to collect survey data through multiple channels that include web, offline, mobile, and phone surveys. With operations in North America, Europe and Australia, Voxco serves some of the largest corporate, social and market research organizations in the world.

The company's new funding comes from a current syndicate of Canadian and U.S. private equity investors in Pivoton Capital. "The board of directors and I are extremely excited to embark on this next phase of growth at Voxco" said Sumit Aneja, Voxco's CEO. "This new round of funding ensures Voxco will continue to accelerate its product roadmap and invest in expanding our offering to the Customer Experience Management marketplace in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific."

