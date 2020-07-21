VoxDirect from Voxox Launches New "Free Forever" Text and Voice Marketing Solution to Help Small Businesses Recover - Fast!

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxox, an innovator in cloud communication solutions for businesses, today announced the launch of their VoxDirect "Free Forever" plan as a direct response to helping small businesses come back stronger, and faster from the recent national crisis. VoxDirect from Voxox is a communications hub that unifies powerful phone and mass texting capabilities for small businesses in a single service. To further their support, VoxDirect is offering a complete online learning center for small business owners to maximize the use of text message marketing as a means to gain a 500% better engagement rate than email, as well as a proven 98% open rate on all text messages.

"We continue to look for solutions and innovative offerings to provide ongoing support to small businesses, which we believe are the lifeblood of our economy. If we want to see a shift in the landscape of our nation, we need to be doing everything we can to help these business owners come back stronger and use the most effective communication methods to regain their market share," said Larry Wallace, President of VoxDirect.

VoxDirect's Free Forever plan includes a complete suite of phone features to support a work-from-anywhere environment, including two virtual receptionists, two extensions, one business phone number, 20 Text Blast Message per month, conference calling, business hours, and call recording. And to offer financial aid for anyone searching for an extra income stream, VoxDirect is offering an 80% referral incentive to anyone wanting to help share their services with businesses in the marketplace.

CEO of VOXOX, Bryan Hertz said, "We discovered two primary problems that we wanted to help tackle. The first is to help small businesses recover and reconnect with their customer base after being closed-down or limited in their ability to trade for such a long period of time. The second problem we saw was that as businesses were getting back on their feet they needed cheap, effective marketing to connect with their customers instantly and with our new free forever plan we feel like we are using what we have to make a notable difference."

About Voxox

Voxox is an innovator in unified cloud communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning unified communications Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable applications and services. For end-users, Voxox provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including Vox Direct, Cloud Phone, as well as SIP Trunking, hosted PBX, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high-volume SMS. For service provider partners, Voxox delivers cutting-edge phone and text message marketing apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. Voxox is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.voxox.com .

