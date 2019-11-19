NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- A brief overview of global market for voxel-pixel integration: LIDAR, autonomous vehicle, 3D printing and surveillance applications



- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Details of the technology behind voxel-based integration and discussion on current and future trends that can shape the future marketplace

- Snapshot of voxel-based 3D printing roadmap



Summary

A voxel represents a value on a regular grid in three-dimensional space.In the medical and scientific fields, these values are extremely valuable for the visualization and analysis of data.



This is because a voxel is an array of elements of volume that constitute a notational 3D space and is commonly used in computer-based modelling and graphic simulations.Whereas a pixel is used in the context of twodimensional space, in 3D printing, a voxel is widely used due to its depth.



Voxel 3D printing is still in a nascent stage.However, the potential is tremendous, and there is strong evidence promising extreme improvement in 3D printing speed.



In the printing of metals, where speed is notoriously slow (e.g., rates

can be as low as a few cubic centimeters per hour), there is great promise of improvement.



