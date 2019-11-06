Voxnest's Spreaker Prime Generates $1M of Podcast Ad Revenue in First Three Months of Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxnest , audio technology company, announced the initial success of Spreaker Prime , their hosting platform's whiteglove service for talented independent podcasters and networks. In the first three months of the revenue-sharing program, it generated one million dollars via programmatic advertising, with sixty-percent of the profits going directly to the podcasters.

In the spring of 2019, Voxnest decided to put more of an emphasis on helping the promising podcasters on Spreaker by connecting them to more monetization opportunities. With this goal in mind, the company developed Spreaker Prime, a program that supports the growth of independent podcasters and publishers by helping them increase exposure, streamline publishing and maximize ad revenue.

"We were seeing such a significant amount of quality content from podcasters on Spreaker that we knew there could be great success in connecting them with the advertising technology that Voxnest – Spreaker's parent company – developed," said Francesco Baschieri, President of Voxnest. "We wanted to utilize this as an opportunity to dispel the myth that you must have millions of downloads to make money podcasting. To qualify for Spreaker Prime, you just have to have five thousand downloads per month."

Three months after the public application to join launched, Spreaker Prime podcasts have generated more than $1 million dollars in dynamic advertising revenue. With over $600,000 of ad revenue going to the creators, plus free hosting, marketing support and priority customer care, Spreaker Prime continues to attract top talent and exceed existing members' expectations.

"Within the first few days of joining Spreaker Prime, I made $600, and then I started waiting for the other shoe to drop," laughed Darren Marlar, Creator and Host of Weird Darkness . "But, here I am, three months into the program and completely floored that I've earned close to $20,000. For the first time in a decade of podcasting, I can actually make a living from my podcast because of Spreaker Prime."

Visit this link to learn more about Spreaker Prime and apply today.

About Voxnest

Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and President Francesco Baschieri and is headquartered in New York.

Contact:

Ivey Amburgey

228582@email4pr.com

704-620-5943

SOURCE Voxnest