Voxology selects 6WIND as their preferred partner to deliver Virtual Router solutions to support their expansion

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PARIS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a leading high-performance networking software company today announced that Voxology has selected 6WIND vRouter Solutions to meet their accelerated growth plans.

Voxology Carrier Services is the infrastructure arm of Voxology, a communications platform as a service (CPaaS) based in Orange County, CA. Voxology provides a suite of voice and messaging services including SIP termination, SIP origination, SMS, toll-free and local phone numbers as well as their next gen programmable voice and messaging API.

To meet Voxology's growing infrastructure needs, they selected the 6WIND Border Router that provides an alternative to its existing array of Cisco 10G ASR series routers that can deliver similar features, performance and management at the best cost-performance ratio, and with more flexibility in interface options.

"Moving to 6WIND allowed us to add the capacity we need without having to purchase expensive, enterprise hardware. The ability to easily add commodity 10/40/100G NICS and license by throughput, instead of by port, was especially attractive to us. It was the biggest factor in switching from Cisco to 6WIND," commented Karsten Leone, Director of Telecom and Infrastructure at Voxology.

The 6WIND Turbo Routers have been installed on commodity, standardized servers and deployed with off-the-shelf NICs in size and quantity to meet Voxology's current and future needs.

"We are delighted that Voxology has selected our market leading vRouter Solutions to help meet their growing needs. With our vRouter solutions, Voxology is guaranteed high performance and security with all the scalability and flexibility to help with their ambitious growth plans," said Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND.

About 6WIND

6WIND is a leading high-performance networking software company and the worldwide market leader for vRouter solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, Cloud Providers, Systems Integrators, Enterprises and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases. 6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

