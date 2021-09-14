VOXOX and EXIS Partner to Empower Small Businesses in Mexico

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXOX, a 5G-enabled AI cloud communications company, today announced its partnership with EXIS Telecom in Mexico to bring forth EXIS Niufon, their newly launched MVNO with comprehensive value-added solutions provided by Valor Agregado Digital, S. A. de C.V. (VADSA).

The partnership with VOXOX enables EXIS to offer small and medium-size businesses access to big business communication solutions that were previously reserved for large corporations. These features will include business phone numbers that support unlimited extensions, advanced call routing, multiple virtual receptionists, bulk SMS, and a 24/hour professional greeting service.

"Our goal is to enable small businesses in our markets to access enterprise-level products at an affordable price, EXIS being one of those offerings in our suite of digital services. It is an incredibly useful solution for today's micro SMEs and entrepreneurs on the go, thanks to its host of work-oriented functions that easily turn any smartphone into a smart business phone system," said Natalia Saenz, VADSA´s President. "We are pleased to partner with VOXOX and EXIS to empower small businesses in Mexico."

EXIS will also deploy VOXOX's CloudPhone solution giving EXIS customers the ability to turn their phone or any group of phones into a complete suite of automation tools for business. Each tool is designed to automate time-consuming voice, text, and other recurring customer and sales engagement tasks so they can focus on running their business and giving extraordinary care to their customers.

"Mexico has millions of underserved SMEs and we are excited to partner with EXIS to offer these businesses an economical way to modernize their business phone communications with better quality, enhanced security, and greater reliability at lower rates.," said Bob Hertz, CEO & Co-founder of VOXOX. "We look forward to celebrating big wins with EXIS in the future."

For more information about VOXOX, visit www.voxox.com

For more information about EXIS Telecom, visit www.exis.mx

About VOXOX

VOXOX is an innovator in 5G/AI cloud-based communication solutions. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable white-labeled applications and services. For end-users, VOXOX provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including VoxDirect, SIP Trunking, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high-volume SMS. For service provider partners, VOXOX delivers cutting-edge voice and text messaging apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. For more information, please visit http://www.voxox.com

About VADSA

Valor Agregado Digital (VADSA) is a telecommunications company based in Mexico City and focused on providing high-quality services & comprehensive value-added solutions. With the conviction that connectivity is a right and that access to it has the possibility of improving the lives and opportunities of all Mexicans, the company entered the market to offer the right combination of fixed and mobile services. Since its inception in 2017, VADSA has partnered with best-in-class companies around the world to offer its clients a unique digital offering. For more information, please visit www.vadsa-mx.com

About EXIS Telecom

Exis Telecom is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that launched its services in Mexico to boost its business support systems and provide its customers with a wide range of additional services, such as personal security, business productivity increase, and Techno Finance (Fintech) solutions. For more information, please visit www.exis.mx

