Voxox and RING.CR Launch Cloud Phone System to Empower Small Costa Rican Businesses

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxox , a 5G-enabled unified communications platform, today announced the integration of their partnership with RING.CR, a business phone system that empowers small businesses in Costa Rica. As part of the agreement, RING.CR is white-labeling Voxox Cloud Phone and is now offering the service in Costa Rica, complete with personalized telephone numbers.

"In Costa Rica there are more than four hundred thousand independent workers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) -according to National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC) statistics- to which we offer to modernize their telephone communications so that business owners can always reach their clients and prospects," said Bryan Hertz, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Voxox.

Similar to Voxox Cloud Phone, RING.CR will empower small businesses to easily obtain local numbers that support unlimited extensions and advanced call routing capabilities. Users can place and receive calls, manage call activity, access features such as voicemail transcription, call recording, device transfer and much more. Voxox links the national telephone system with any electronic device, and with all types of calls or messages, including text and WhatsApp, thus ensuring that someone can respond in a timely fashion in multiple languages.

The founder of RING.CR, Jorge Guntanis stated, "During the pandemic, thousands of entrepreneurs are using their cell phones to keep in touch with their clients. RING.CR will add value by maintaining the anonymity of personal numbers, transferring the costs of calls to the company. It's a win win service," concluded Guntanis. "One of our main goals is to enable the self-employed, micro and small businesses access to enterprise-grade products at an affordable price."

RING.CR's pilot plan was highly successful for fifteen Costa Rican companies that implemented their new service. These companies included educational centers, distributors, pet stores and more.

To learn more about Voxox visit: https://www.voxox.com/

To learn more about Ring.cr visit: https://www.ring.cr/

About Voxox

Voxox is a 5g-enabled innovator in unified cloud communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning unified communications Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable applications and services. For end-users, Voxox provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including Vox Direct, Cloud Phone, as well as SIP Trunking, hosted PBX, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high-volume SMS. For service provider partners, Voxox delivers cutting-edge phone and text message marketing apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. Voxox is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.voxox.com .

