Voyager Digital Announces Assets Under Management Have Grown 20X YTD, Surpassing $100MM

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to invest in crypto assets, today announced that Assets Under Management (AUM) have surpassed $100mm, up 20X from $5mm at the end of December.

"Over the last few months, Voyager has experienced exponential growth on our platform which has resulted in our AUM exceeding $100mm," said Stephen Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "Voyager's offering of over 50 digital assets, including 22 interest-bearing assets, is winning over investors. As we increase our marketing reach, investors are gravitating to Voyager's commission-free, easy to use platform, evidenced by our daily deposits increasing 25x since December."

Mr. Ehrlich continued, "Our industry-leading interest product allowing customers to earn interest on a compounding basis has propelled Voyager to being the preferred agency brokerage for trading, earning, and investing in digital assets. With the recent addition of NBA Hall of Famer, Tracy McGrady, our team will continue to bring products to the market, including a debit card and more traditional bank products, allowing easy adoption of these assets."

On November 10, 2020, Gerard Hanshe, Chief Operating Officer of Voyager, will be a featured panelist at the upcoming Benzinga Global FinTech Awards event. His panel - focused on trading tools - begins at 3:40 p.m. EST, and Steve Ehrlich will be speaking at 5:15 p.m. EST to discuss Voyager's growth and future prospects. Interested parties can register for the event at https://www.benzinga.com/events/fintech-awards/ .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

