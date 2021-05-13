Voyager Digital announces partnership with two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo

Groundbreaking 'Voyager for Good' Program to Donate Digital Assets to Athlete's Favorite Charity Each Time a New Account is Referred

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), (CSE: VYGR;OTCQB: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded holding company, whose subsidiaries operate a licensed crypto-asset platform that provides investors with a seamless solution to invest in and trade crypto assets, today announced a market-leading partnership with two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat. The partnership, brokered by Oladipo's business manager/partner Jay Henderson, is part of the Company's launch of 'Voyager for Good', a breakthrough referral program in the cryptocurrency space that awards the charity of an athlete's choice with digital assets each time a new account is opened and traded with a special referral code.

"Victor Oladipo is not only an all-star athlete in the NBA, he is also a highly-engaged investor who brings passion and positivity to everything he does," said Stephen Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "It's a privilege to launch our Voyager for Good referral program with such an outstanding athlete and to have Victor Oladipo in Voyager's court."

"Voyager is bringing the future of finance to everyone," said Victor Oladipo. "Voyager's unbeatable combination of over fifty-five crypto assets, outstanding earnings potential with competitive interest rates and an app that is easy and fun to use, make it the perfect platform for anyone getting into the crypto market."

Oladipo, who has been an early adopter of cryptocurrency, recently made a large real estate acquisition using cryptocurrency for a portion of the purchase.

About Voyager for Good: At Voyager, you can build your stack and give back. When Victor Oladipo's followers open a new Voyager account using his unique referral code, deposit at least $100, and make their first trade, they will receive $25 in Bitcoin for themselves, and Voyager will also donate $25 in Bitcoin to the Oladipo Foundation to empower the next generation of youth, especially young women, to thrive without limits through confidence, creativity, capacity and community. This expands on Voyager's already popular Refer-a-Friend referral program.

Additional Voyager partners who plan to be part of the Voyager for Good program include Stephen Piscotty, an outfielder with the Oakland Athletics, who created the ALS Cure Project, a 100% volunteer organization that hosts an annual golf tournament and supports a supercomputing research project to help find a cure for ALS.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with a seamless solution to trade crypto assets. The Voyager Platform provides its customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router and as well as a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.

