Voyager Digital Announces Year to Date Growth Metrics

- Revenue Exceeds US$8.5 Million for the Month of January 2021 and Exceeds US$2.5 Million for the period February 1 to February 4, 2021 -

- Assets Under Management Surpass US$800 Million as of February 4, 2021 -

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides retail investors with mobile and desktop solutions to trade and earn interest on a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, is pleased to provide stakeholders with an update for the following key metrics for the month ended January 2021 and for the period February 1, 2021 to February 4, 2021.

Preliminary revenue from operations was approximately US$8.5 million for the month of January 2021 , up from US$1.7 million in the month of December, 2020. Preliminary revenue from operations for the period February 1, 2021 to February 4, 2021 is estimated to be at approximately US$2.5 million .

for the month of , up from in the month of December, 2020. Preliminary revenue from operations for the period to is estimated to be at approximately . Net cash deposits were approximately US$120 million for the month of January, 2021, up from approximately US$30 million for the month of December, 2020. Net cash deposits were approximately US$18 million for the period February 1, 2021 to February 4, 2021 .

for the month of January, 2021, up from approximately for the month of December, 2020. Net cash deposits were approximately for the period to . Assets Under Management (AUM) were approximately US$800 million as of February 4, 2021 , up from US$230 million at December 31, 2020 , mainly attributable to both the increased in the value of held assets and the net cash deposited on the platform for the period.

as of , up from at , mainly attributable to both the increased in the value of held assets and the net cash deposited on the platform for the period. Trades per day averaged more than 30,000 for the month ended January 31, 2021 , up from an average of approximately 6,500, in December, 2020. Trades per day for the period February 1, 2021 to February 4, 2021 averaged 60,000 trades per day.

, up from an average of approximately 6,500, in December, 2020. Trades per day for the period to averaged 60,000 trades per day. New funded accounts were 65,000 for the month of January, 2021, with total funded accounts over 106,000 as of February 4, 2021 .

. Basic Users on the platform were approximately 440,000 as of February 4, 2021 up from 150,000 as of December 31, 2020 .

up from 150,000 as of . The value of customer trades for January increased over 5x to US$840 million up from US$150 million in December, 2020. The Company has executed over US$170 million of trades for the period February 1 through February 4, 2021 .

All figures are preliminary and unaudited and subject to final adjustment. All amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"While we believe our recent business metrics reflect the growing interest in the cryptocurrency ecosystem and long-term benefits of our business model, the unprecedented external events over the past week, including decisions made by competitive products, have brought significant upside to our metrics," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "While we don't expect a repeat of the unprecedented external events of the past few weeks that have served as a catalyst for the recent growth, we anticipate continued meaningful growth in our business, including from the pipeline of approximately 80,000 customers who have signed up and that we are presently onboarding. We remain focused on executing our long-term business plan and expect Voyager will continue to grow the business in a more traditional pattern throughout the balance of 2021. To support this growth, we anticipate increased expenditures in order to materially increase our employee headcount during this period, while also increasing our technology architecture stack in the near-term to accommodate significantly more users."

