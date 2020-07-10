Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company), is issuing this press release to announce that it is accelerating the expiry date of all outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company issued pursuant to the financing of the Company that closed on June 15, 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of the certificates evidencing the Warrants, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants in the event that the closing price of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than C$0.30 per Common Share for a period of ten consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger").

The Company confirms that as of the close of markets on July 8, 2020, the Acceleration Trigger had occurred. In accordance with the terms of the certificates evidencing the Warrants, this news release constitutes notice to the Warrant holders of the Acceleration Trigger. Accordingly, the Company confirms that the Warrants are now set to expire at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on August 9, 2020, being the 30th day following the date of this notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the Accelerated Expiry Date will be cancelled.

As of the close of market on July 8, 2020, a total of 6,489,086 Warrants of the 8,095,560 Warrants originally issued had yet to be exercised. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.30 per Common Share. Accordingly, if all of the outstanding Warrants are exercised, gross proceeds to the Company will total C$1,946,725.80.

About Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Voyager is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on http://www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.