Voyager Digital Completes Acquisition of Registered Broker-Dealer

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced it has completed the acquisition of VYGR Digital Securities, LLC ("VYGR Digital"), following VYGR Digital receiving approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA) for a change in ownership. The Company has acquired VYGR Digital, which will now operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Voyager. The Company had previously owned a minority stake (24.9%) in the broker-dealer.

This acquisition cements VYGR Digital's position as a placement agent for digital securities held on The Voyager Platform, developed and operated by its parent company, Voyager, the first publicly traded licensed crypto broker to offer commission-free trading. The Voyager Platform, which was created as a turnkey solution for crypto trading, provides best execution trading, safe custody and education on a wide range of popular crypto assets.

"We are very pleased to assume ownership of this broker-dealer to provide additional infrastructure and support for The Voyager Platform," said Stephen Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager. "Favorable regulatory trends and improving digital asset technologies continue to drive the global crypto market's rapid growth. We believe building out a mainstream capital market infrastructure is a critical step to be a leader in this market. Having this registered broker-dealer in-house is the latest step toward making Voyager the premier service provider in this space."

The VYGR Digital acquisition is the latest in a series of milestones for Voyager. In December, Voyager announced a new partnership with Option Hotline, a publishing company that delivers executable trade ideas from options professionals in real-time to its subscribers and third-party contributors, through an in-house trade alert service. Also, in recent months, Voyager Digital has completed six API distribution partnerships with Avant-Garde Trading Securities, RoundlyX (Coin Savage, LLC), Market Rebellion, LLC, Sterling Trading Tech, Tiger Trading and Stocktracker.

The Company also recently expanded its flagship crypto trading app, The Voyager App, to include Android and launched the Voyager Interest Program, offering customers interest on Bitcoin, Ethos, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum held on the platform. The Company continues to use its Bedrock Platform to build out additional blockchain functionality and plans to add more coins to the Voyager App in 2020.

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

