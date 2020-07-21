Voyager Digital Expands Partnership With Circle Internet Financial to Increase Funding Options & Accelerate International Expansion of Its Crypto Broker Platform

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

- Voyager customers and partners will now be able to fund their accounts through credit and debit cards, as well as bank wires to access all 40 digital assets -

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a public, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Circle Internet Financial Inc., to include the Company's Circle Payments API Integration. Voyager will integrate the Circle Platform Services & Payments API into its Voyager Crypto Broker Platform which will result in the expansion of its funding mechanisms.

"Adding Circle Platform Services & Payments to our Crypto Broker Platform enables us to broaden the available funding channels for Voyager accounts," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager. "These new services will give Voyager customers access to more options to fund their accounts through debit cards, credit cards and bank wires. As a result, Voyager customers will now have additional options to access all 40 of Voyager's digital assets through our commission-free crypto broker trading platform. The addition of these new funding mechanisms will also make it easier for international customers to move fiat onto the Voyager platform, as we set our sight on global expansion."

Voyager previously announced in February 2020 that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Circle Invest, the retail digital asset business from Circle Internet Financial, Inc. The transaction added more than 40,000 retail accounts to Voyager's customer base, making it one of the largest digital-asset-only agency brokers in the U.S., now servicing over 230,000 global users across its platforms. The majority of Circle Invest customers converted to the Voyager Platform at the end of March 2020.

"We're excited to expand the partnership with Voyager and play a key supporting role as the firm answers growing global demand for crypto assets and USD Coin," said Circle Co-Founder and CEO, Jeremy Allaire. "Circle platform services enable industry innovators, like Voyager, to rapidly extend product offerings and reach more customers with payment methods that seamlessly bridge traditional financial networks and digital dollar stablecoins, like USDC."

Circle has introduced next generation payments processing APIs and has successfully combined the benefits of stablecoins and blockchain with traditional forms of payments like cards and banks. Just recently, Circle's Stablecoin, USDC, officially passed the $1 billion market capitalization, a monumental milestone that secures its rank as the 2nd largest stable coin in the cryptocurrency marketplace. USDC has seen increased demand and has become a verifiably trusted source of 1:1 dollar peg due to its adherence to transparency and auditability.

Last week, Voyager provided shareholders with a business and operational update as of June 30, 2020. The Company also announced preliminary unaudited revenue of approximately $1.1 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, representing a 1,159% year-over-year increase and 750% in Brokerage Accounts. Voyager expects to file its full-year fiscal 2020 financial statements and MD&A on or before September 30, 2020.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. There is no assurance any of the upcoming milestones listed above will be realized in the manner contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.