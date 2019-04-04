Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) successfully completes another government contract. This latest project is on board USS Ardent (MCM-12)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG), transforms the mast of the third USS Ardent (MCM-12), with a new radar platform, that involved unprecedented welding techniques to take into consideration sophisticated mine detection sensors. USS Ardent is an avenger-class countermeasures ship, has a 224ft. wooden hull mine sweeper, and is part of the US 3rd Fleet, located in San Diego, California.

VMAG partnered with SIMRAD and used their radar, chartplotters and Automated Identification System (AIS) equipment to create a customized navigation solution. USS Ardent required a next generation navigation system that encompassed integrated chart management with touchscreen keypads for maximum control in all weather conditions, a radar system with low-power pulsed transmissions and an Automated Identification System with a multi-function VHF system that is essential for navigating in today's busy shipping lanes and congested ports.

VMAG was contracted to do the project because of their specialist expertise to not only build a customized network to make sure that all the elements to support the new navigation system communicated with each other, but also had the ability to make sure that the system integrated with the main mast, and the vessel's infrastructure.

David Leone, President of VMAG commented, "This project was particularly challenging as we had to design, engineer and implement a new aluminum structure integral to the existing mast, that had to avoid any potential blockages from their onboard satellite communications, and its already installed mine detection sensors. We then had to engineer and test as much as we could remotely, as the entire project had to be completed onsite, in just one week!"

The purpose of the new platform was to enable the radar to be used at the front of the mast, for maximum efficiency, which required intricate welding. The welding was completed in stages. VMAG presented an initial drawing to the vessel. After lengthy discussions the structure was fine-tuned, and once approved, the aluminum piping was ready to be engineered by a local welding company in San Diego. The welders built this structure in their local shop, together with customized scaffolding, in order to complete the project safely and quickly. VMAG made their own wooden insulators to protect the welding from the existing cables. To protect the larger equipment, fire blankets were used to prevent any sparks from spreading.

VMAG is proud to support the U.S. Navy and to provide the military men and women the best technologically advanced systems available. This customized navigation project is just one of many that VMAG is working on with the US Navy and Coast Guard.



For More Technical Information:

David Leone, President

Voyager Maritime Alliance Group

Tel: 954-463-5910

David@vmag.cc

http://www.vmag.cc



About Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG)

Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) is a systems integrator providing a solution for all Maritime Navigation needs. We specialize in High Seas Navigation Systems, Communications Systems, Steering and Control systems along with Custom Pilot House Integrated Consoles.



We were founded over 30 years ago and has developed into one of the premier service providers specializing in the Commercial Shipping, Oil and Gas Industry, Military Vessels along with the Mega-Yacht market. Headquarters is located in Fort Lauderdale Florida with distributor service agreements with other Navigation Companies throughout the world. Within our technical team, we have NMEA trained and CMET certified technicians.

Our mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of service and support. We have a proud tradition and commitment to excellence, and strongly believe in doing a job right the first time. We work hard every day, in every way to earn the respect, trust and confidence of our clients.

We have a history of successful projects of new builds and refits throughout the world, in such regions as the Middle East, Northern Europe, Asia, South Pacific, South and North America and Caribbean.

As a North American representative, VMAG offers complete vessel monitoring, control systems, custom foil panels along with Integrated Glass Bridge. We have recently introduced an anti-piracy solution for ships, oil rigs, pipe lines as well as ports and waterways.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12762806



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Voyager Maritime Alliance Group

Related Links

http://www.vmag.cc

