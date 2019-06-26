Voyager of the Seas Ups the Ante Down Under With New Wave of Thrills

SYDNEY and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventures in the South Pacific will take on a whole new meaning with the highly anticipated arrival of a bolder-than-ever Voyager of the Seas this summer. Royal Caribbean International has revealed a USD$97 million (AUD$13.9 million / NZD$14.6 million) new look with a lineup of first-to-market features for the region's debut amplified ship. From The Perfect Storm duo of racer waterslides to the reinvigorated Vitality Spa and redesigned kids and teens spaces, Voyager will tout a thrilling combination of experiences that makes for an unforgettable family holiday on this side of the world. Beginning Oct. 21, the newly transformed ship will set sail on a series of 3- to 5-night Southeast Asia itineraries from Singapore, followed by a season down under with 9- to 12-night South Pacific cruises from Sydney, Australia, starting on Nov. 30.

Royal Caribbean’s bolder-than-ever Voyager of the Seas will up the ante down under this summer. The newly amplified ship will set sail with a lineup of first-to-market features beginning October 2019, following a AUD$13.9 million/NZD$14.6 million transformation. From The Perfect Storm waterslides to a reinvigorated Vitality Spa and Fitness Center, and redesigned kids and teens spaces, Voyager will tout a thrilling combination of experiences that makes for an unforgettable family holiday. This summer, a newly amplified Voyager of the Seas will set sail with a lineup of first-to-market features, including The Perfect Storm waterslides, a reinvigorated Vitality Spa, and redesigned kids and teens spaces. The newly transformed ship will offer 3- to 5-night Southeast Asia itineraries from Singapore, starting Oct. 21, followed by 9- to 12-night South Pacific cruises from Sydney, Australia, beginning Nov. 30. After a day of exploring, guests will emerge relaxed, renewed and rejuvenated from the new Vitality Spa and Fitness Centre on Royal Caribbean International’s newly amplified Voyager of the Seas. The first Royal Amplified ship in the South Pacific will tout a thrilling combination of experiences following a AUD$13.9 million/NZD$14.6 million transformation.

"Royal Caribbean is an innovator in holidays, and the newly amplified Voyager of the Seas is no exception," says Susan Bonner, Managing Director for Royal Caribbean International Australia and New Zealand.

"We are thrilled to welcome Voyager back to Sydney where local holidaymakers can step onboard for a holiday of a lifetime with its new bold adventures and exhilarating features. From pulse-raising adventures down high-speed waterslides on The Perfect Storm or going head to head at Battle for Planet Z laser tag – both firsts for the Australian market – to unwinding and indulging in the brand-new Vitality Spa, Voyager of the Seas offers unforgettable experiences for the whole family to enjoy."

Deck-Defying Thrills

On Voyager of the Seas, holiday-makers can dial up the adventure with newly added Royal Caribbean hits never before seen in the South Pacific.

The Perfect Storm waterslides duo – Typhoon and Cyclone – will raise the stakes with three stories of heart-pumping twists and turns. This is the ultimate ride where guests can challenge their limits and each other in a high-speed race for bragging rights. The can't-miss attraction joins returning favourites, including the FlowRider surf simulator, rock-climbing wall and mini-golf, to round out the ship's action-packed aft.

Family Time Maximised

The cruise line's amped-up holidays also introduce new and reimagined experiences for the whole family to spend time together and on their own while on board.

Making its out-of-this-world debut on Voyager of the Seas, Battle for Planet Z laser tag has quickly become a staple on Royal Caribbean ships. The glow-in-the-dark adventure in Studio B takes place in a universe of the distant future as two groups of thrill seekers – aliens and robots – go head to head to claim the last planet of a far-flung galaxy.

Younger guests, ranging from babies to teens, will enjoy a top-to-bottom redesign of their dedicated spaces. A fresh take on the award-winning Adventure Ocean, for kids of 3 to 12 years old, brings a modern, free-play approach to a new, open layout with whimsical activities at every corner. A first on Voyager, a nursery for babies and tots will open its doors, while 3- to 5-year-olds can dive into the excitement in an area created just for them. Teens are in for an exclusive, updated hangout like no other on board, along with the addition of a laidback outdoor deck.

Relaxation Renewed

Holiday-makers looking to relax and recharge are in for a treat at the Vitality Spa and Fitness Centre. Enhanced and relocated to the aft of the ship, the spa and gym will offer its extensive, signature menu of services, including massages, acupuncture, manicures, fitness classes and personal training. Guests who opt to cool down poolside can look forward to a refreshed Solarium for all-day, adults-only tranquil vibes.

More highlights to make their way to Voyager include 72 new inside and balcony staterooms, a Suite Lounge and outdoor area – exclusively for guests in Grand Suites and above; and the Diamond Lounge for members of Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program. The reimagined ship will also feature the new Royal Caribbean International mobile app. Travellers can soon check in for their cruise holiday from their phone, and once on board, the app will deliver an array of capabilities. From exploring and planning activities for each day of the itinerary, and viewing onboard expenses, to booking and managing dining, shore excursion and show reservations, guests will be able to seamlessly transition into holiday mode.

Voyager will be the fourth ship reimagined as part of the Royal Amplified fleet modernisation effort built on research and guest feedback. The cruise line's investment of more than $1 billion spans 10 ships in four years and touches every facet of the guest experience. Introducing a robust variety of bold adventures meant to appeal to every generation, the program is a representation of Royal Caribbean's passion for innovation, relentless attention to detail and commitment to delivering unforgettable holidays.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International is the world's largest global cruise line, delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveller. The cruise line continues to revolutionise holidays with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's highly anticipated Perfect Day Island Collection including the first private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Media can stay up-to-date by following @RCIaustraliaandnz on Facebook, and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, holiday-makers should call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com.au; or call 1800 754 500 for Australia and 0800 102 123 for New Zealand.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International

Related Links

http://www.rclcorporate.com

