Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. and X.O. Markets, Parent of Nanoracks, Announce Strategic Agreement

DENVER, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced its intent to acquire a majority stake in XO Markets and its largest subsidiary Nanoracks . Nanoracks is the world's leading provider of commercial space services, offering low-cost, high-quality solutions to the most pressing needs for satellite deployment and basic and educational research in more than 30 nations worldwide. As part of the transaction, Voyager will be infusing significant growth capital into the business to support the continued growth of Nanoracks utilization of the International Space Station, on behalf of itself and its customers, and the Nanoracks Space Outpost Program for private space platforms.

"Over the past decade my team and I have worked to grow Nanoracks from a garage-based start up into the first commercial space company with customers," said Jeffrey Manber, CEO of Nanoracks. "We continue to push the envelope of what's possible in commercial space. This critical leap forward takes place as we have worked closely with NASA, the European Space Agency and industry partners to equip the International Space Station with our Bishop Airlock. With Voyager, we're confident in our expanded team's ability to continue to deliver game-changing technology industry-wide."

Based in Houston, Nanoracks is the world's leading provider of commercial space services. Nanoracks has launched over 1,000 projects to the International Space Station, including microgravity research, small satellites and missions to both low-Earth orbit and deep space. Nanoracks also recently launched the first commercial airlock - The Bishop - on the SpaceX CRS-21 mission on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. The Bishop Airlock is the first-ever commercial, permanent addition to the International Space Station, bringing five times more customer volume than currently available through the existing, government-operated airlock. The company is also actively working toward its long-term Outpost Program , which will enable Nanoracks to own, operate and leverage commercial space stations, repurposing in-space hardware to make discoveries that will change life on Earth.

"Voyager is always on the lookout for organizations doing things differently. Our model is best suited for companies like Nanoracks, who are at the forefront of innovation and growing rapidly," said Matthew Kuta, president and COO of Voyager Space Holdings. "With Voyager's support, Nanoracks can continue to do what it does best: develop in-space services and technology that is poised to transform life on Earth and in space."

Today's announcement comes on the heels of a transformative year for Voyager. Voyager recently announced that it would be expanding its footprint within the space supply chain via the acquisition of a majority interest in The Launch Company, which would join current subsidiaries Pioneer Astronautics and Altius Space Machines. Alongside its growing subsidiary list, Voyager has also continued to build out its executive team. The company recently expanded its Washington, D.C. office with the appointment of industry veteran Eric Stallmer as Executive Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy.

For more information on Voyager please visit: https://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

About Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.

Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any mission humans can conceive. By centralizing shared services functions at the parent company level, Voyager enables engineer founded and led subsidiaries to focus more on development of innovative products and services. The firm's first in industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by offering an alternative solution to traditional private capital models and replaces them with a longer-term approach as a provider of permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, with a Board of Directors that includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, and a world leading planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern. To learn more about Voyager Space Holdings, Inc., please visit: http://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

About Nanoracks

Nanoracks LLC, an XO Markets company, is the world's leading provider of commercial space services. Nanoracks believes commercial space utilization will enable innovation through in-space manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, fiber optics – and more, allow for revolutionary Earth observation, and make space a key player in finding the solution to Earth's problems.

Today, the company offers low-cost, high-quality solutions to the most pressing needs for satellite deployment, basic and educational research, and more – in over 30 nations worldwide. Nanoracks' future goals are focused on the re-purposing of the upper stages of launch vehicles in-space and converting these structures into commercial habitats, both humanly and robotically tended, throughout the solar system.

XO Markets, the world's first commercial space holding company, includes Nanoracks LLC, Nanoracks UAE, and wholly owned subsidiaries DreamUp and Nanoracks Space Outpost Europe (Nanoracks-Europe).

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE Voyager Space Holdings Inc.

Related Links

https://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

