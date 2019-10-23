Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. Announces Intent to Acquire Altius Space Machines, Inc.

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. (Voyager), the first space focused holding company in the world, today announced its intent to acquire Altius Space Machines, Inc ., subject to customary closing conditions. Altius Space Machines will be the first company to be acquired by Voyager since the firm launched as the first vertically integrated NewSpace holding company. Voyager's first in industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by offering an alternative solution to traditional private capital models, replacing them with a longer-term approach as a provider of permanent capital.

"As an entrepreneur in a leading-edge portion of the space market, it's been challenging to secure the financial resources we've needed to deliver on our vision," said Jonathan Goff, founder and CEO of Altius Space Machines. "When the Voyager team explained their vision, I knew it was an amazing opportunity to not only accelerate bringing our Bulldog servicing vehicle to market, but also to make a bigger difference in the entrepreneurial space industry."

Based in Metro Denver, Altius Space Machines leverages a deep expertise in space robotics to develop on-orbit servicing technology to a market that is expected to grow to more than $3.5 billion by 2025. Altius specializes in on-orbit assembly and manufacturing, orbital rendezvous and capture robotics, as well as satellite servicing. Active debris removal, spacecraft mechanisms, assistive telerobotics, in-space propellant transfer, and heliogyro solar sails are also provided by Altius to its customers around the world.

"We've seen a transition in the last few years where large satellite operators are looking for new ways to maximize the lifespan of their space-based assets. Altius is a market leader, blazing the trail for on-orbit servicing technology in our industry," said Matthew Kuta, president and COO of Voyager. "We're excited to add Altius to our portfolio and look forward to supporting the team's continued expansion as they meet growing demand for their services and technology across the industry."

Led by Matthew Kuta and Dylan Taylor, Voyager seeks to increase vertical integration and mission capability to enable humanity's most ambitious projects. The firm is actively building its integrated mission capability by acquiring leading NewSpace companies. For more information on Voyager please visit: http://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

About Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.

Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is the first space focused holding company in the world. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any mission humans can conceive. By centralizing shared services functions at the holding company level, Voyager enables engineer founded and led subsidiaries to focus more on development of innovative products and services. The firm's first in industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by offering an alternative solution to traditional private capital models and replaces them with a longer-term approach as a provider of permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, with a Board of Directors that includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, and the world's leading planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern. To learn more about Voyager Space Holdings, Inc., please visit: http://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

About Altius Space Machines, Inc.

Altius is a space robotics and technology startup with expertise in orbital rendezvous and capture robotics, active debris removal, spacecraft mechanisms, assistive telerobotics, in-space propellant transfer, satellite servicing, on-orbit assembly and manufacturing, and heliogyro solar sails. To learn more about Altius Space Machines, Inc., please visit: http://www.altius-space.com/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://voyagerspaceholdings.com

