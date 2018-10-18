Voyages to Antiquity Launches VTAExpert.com

FORT LAUDERDALE Fla., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning small-ship cruise line Voyages to Antiquity is thrilled to announce the launch of VTAExpert.com, an educational website and resource center for travel professionals.

"We've had enormous success with VTAExpert.com in the UK, and so we're very excited to be able to offer this as a resource to the US travel trade," says Michelle Daniels, Global Head of Commercial for Voyages to Antiquity.

VTAExpert.com offers travel professionals easy access to everything they need to become experts on the cultural cruise line, including marketing materials, details on the latest promotions, and an interactive Online Training tool.

"In 2014, we launched the Luminary Program, a self-study certification course that helped us teach travel partners about our unique brand," says Jos Dewing, Managing Director of Voyages to Antiquity. "VTAExpert.com builds considerably on the original Luminary Program, with the introduction of interactive course content that we hope partners find as easy to digest as it is informative."

Partners who complete the educational modules on VTAExpert.com will be granted Luminary partner status, giving them special privileges such as advance notice of company news, exclusive product training sessions, bonus commission opportunities and many other benefits.

To celebrate the launch of VTAExpert.com, Voyages to Antiquity is offering bonus commission on one new booking, valid for all agents who register and complete the course before December 24, 2018. Plus, as an added bonus, these agents will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a free cruise! The free cruise is valid for 2 people, cruise only, pier-to-pier.

Those attending Cruise World in Fort Lauderdale are encouraged to visit Voyages to Antiquity at booth 539 for details.

All travel professionals are invited to visit VTAExpert.com to register today.

ABOUT VOYAGES TO ANTIQUITY

Voyages to Antiquity is an award-winning small-ship cruise line specializing in culturally immersive cruise experiences. Able to cruise closer to the coast and visit fascinating smaller ports that larger ships cannot reach, 350-guest Aegean Odyssey explores the rich history, cultural treasures and natural wonders of Europe, Africa and Asia. In-depth itineraries are complemented by expert-led shore excursions, onboard enrichment programs featuring global scholars, and the highest caliber of personal service.

Media Contact :

Jos Dewing

pressoffice@voyagestoantiquity.com

us.voyagestoantiquity.com

SOURCE Voyages to Antiquity

Related Links

https://us.voyagestoantiquity.com/

