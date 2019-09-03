Voyant Accelerates Mobile Capabilities with Acrobits Acquisition

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyant, a leading UCaaS and CPaaS service provider to businesses, today announced the acquisition of Acrobits, the market leader of mobile communication apps based in Prague, Czech Republic. Acrobits' portfolio includes mobile communication softphones for smartphones, WebRTC clients for browsers, and software development kits (SDKs) for developers. Acrobits has tens of millions of softphone endpoints deployed across a broad customer base in the EU, the United States and more than 70 other countries. Acrobits' software ecosystem provides mobile solutions enabling voice, text and video communication to global enterprises, service providers, MVNOs and software developers.

Voyant and Acrobits are better together with their mobile apps, cloud communications and tier 1 voice network.

The Acrobits acquisition accelerates Voyant's vision to enable smart and intuitive business communication services available anywhere on any device. The combined company will offer a more tightly integrated mobile user experience for Voyant's UCaaS customers while extending Voyant's CPaaS offerings by including Acrobits' fully programmable mobile client with built-in support for prominent platforms including Cisco's BroadSoft, NetSapiens, Asterisk, FreeSWITCH and others.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome the highly skilled Acrobits' team to Voyant. Our combined team will more effectively meet our evolving business and service provider customer needs through tight integration of the mobile app experience with Voyant's cloud-based UCaaS service offering and our tier 1 carrier voice network," said Justin Nelson, Voyant's president.

"Acrobits' mobile communication SDK also further emboldens Voyant's CPaaS strategy to meet our developer partner needs who are looking to integrate mobile communication services via APIs into their communication services or customer engagement strategies."

"On behalf of Acrobits, we are excited to become an integral part of Voyant," said Jiri Kral, Acrobits' CEO. "We share the same vision and values with Voyant and we look forward to expanding the reach of our world-class communication software products with Voyant's growing customer base."

The Acrobits' acquisition was completed on Friday, August 30, 2019. Voyant and Acrobits will immediately begin to work together to ensure a smooth transition for Acrobits' employees and customers. Voyant will maintain Acrobits' presence in Prague.

About Voyant

Voyant is an industry leading UCaaS and CPaaS service provider with the largest tier 1 voice network in the United States. Voyant offers a broad portfolio of API-enabled business communication services including unified communications, SIP trunking, messaging, fax and SD-WAN data services on top of our carrier network that serves 10,500 on-net rate centers reaching nearly 90% of the U.S. population. Voyant is privately held by GTCR and can be found at www.voyant.com .

About Acrobits

Since 2008 Acrobits has worked with businesses to develop high-quality SIP clients for Android, iOS and desktop. Our powerful, brandable, unified communications client and cloud softphone SDK are available to customers around the world. Acrobits removes the headache of managing app store deployments so its customers can focus on their business. Acrobits has a long history of innovation with their Cloud Softphone, Acrobits Softphone, Groundwire and developer-friendly SDK. Acrobits can be found at www.acrobits.net .

