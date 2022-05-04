VPN Market to record USD 33.95 Bn growth | APAC to emerge as key market | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The global VPN market is expected to observe an incremental growth of USD 33.95 between 2021 and 2026 and observe a YOY growth of 15.57% in 2022. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 15.54% during the forecast period.

The market is majorly driven by factors such as the rising popularity of the BYOD policy, a significant rise in the number of cyber-attacks, and the increasing adoption of VPN solutions across various industry verticals. On the other hand, the availability of many open source VPN solution providers and the high cost of maintenance are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The VPN market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of dominant players such as Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kape Technologies Plc, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., NCP engineering GmbH, and NordVPN.

Competitive Analysis

The global VPN market is fragmented due to the presence of several established players. Vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals.

The competitive scenario provided in the VPN market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Type

By type, the market is classified into segments such as MPLS, IP, and others.

The multiprotocol label switching VPN (MPLS VPN) will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

MPLS BPN enables businesses to secure their capability of transmitting data and using real-time application services and unify their video, voice, data, and mobility communications with better performance than on the public Internet. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Region

By region, the market is analyzed across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

, , APAC, , and MEA. APAC will emerge as the largest market for VPN, occupying 27% of the global market share during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of advanced technologies by enterprises in the region will drive the growth of the VPN market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for VPN in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

VPN Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 33.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 27% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kape Technologies Plc, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., NCP engineering GmbH, and NordVPN Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

