VPN Proxy Master Announces They Are Offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for the First Time

"All potential customers will be able to try out our VPN service for 30-days risk-free, proving how confident we are in the performance of our networks," said Lucas Leung, Chief Executive Officer of VPN Proxy Master. "We want to thank our customers for their continued support, which is why we believe special Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are certainly fair."

The privacy network platform comes with double the privacy protection, including AES 256-bit encryption, DNS Leak Protection, and IP Address Leak Protection. The network also supports OpenVPN, IPSEC, and the IKEV2 and IKEV1 protocols. With these special privacy deals and measures, users can prevent exposing their personal and financial information.

"There are more aggressive phishers and digital thieves than ever before, which is why protecting personal information when using the internet is critical today," said Leung. "Especially due to COVID-19 and an increase in the work-from-home lifestyle, more people than ever before are connecting to the internet, exposing personal and client information as they do so."

The VPN Proxy Master Shopping Deal also comes with some entertaining components, including the ability for shoppers to earn exclusive gaming rewards in the process. With special holiday discounts, all VPN packages will be available at a reduced rate for a limited time.

"It's time to embrace the new normal of surfing the web from anywhere in the world – except this time, with some peace of mind," said Leung. "Spread the word on our forthcoming holiday deals and discounts today."

VPN Proxy Master comes with zero geo-restrictions for Netflix and Disney+ streaming. That means users can enjoy their favorite shows from anywhere in the world. Additionally, the platform is having a 72% discount for their 2-years premium plan at $79.99USD.

For more information, or to learn more about the company before the holiday deals are announced, please visit VPN Proxy Master official website.

SOURCE VPN Proxy Master