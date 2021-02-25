VPR Brands 'Dissim' Lighters International Sales Update

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VPR Brands (OTC: VPRB), a market leading innovator specializing in vaporizers and accessories for essential oils, cannabis concentrates and extracts, as well as electronic cigarettes containing nicotine and premium smoking accessories. The company has been actively working towards expanding its newly acquired Dissim Brand Lighters International distribution channels with great success.

"The Dissim Brand has been the best received product we have launched to date. Dissim's novel design has been welcomed with open arms by the international tobacco community of resellers. The tobacco world is filled with long standing large distributors who carry the top brands for many years, these folks haven't seen a revolutionary lighter design in years and they are as excited as we are to have a new product with such innovative patent pending design and functionality," said Kevin Frija CEO of VPR Brands. "We are looking forward to offering all of our new color combinations as well as our new Dual Torch model which sold out in just days in our US Launch."

"I have been hands on with our team setting up all of the new international distribution channels and have been very impressed with how rapidly new regions are on boarding the Dissim brand of lighters," said Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands. "We are excited to expand our global reach and look forward to working with our partners to promote the Dissim brand in their respective countries."

Asia:

The company now has Three main Distributors across China and One in Japan and Three additional sub distributors in the region.



Europe:

The company has already gained Six Distributors across the EU including France, Italy, Germany and Greece, as well as Denmark and Finland.



Middle East:

The company has a distributor in Kuwait who is a well-established tobacco distributor.



Canada:

The company now has a large national distributor in Canada who distributes branded tobacco accessories.



United Kingdom:

The company has also just received an initial order form a well-known tobacco distributor in the UK.

About Dissim

Dissim Lighter Brand is a premium lighter with patent pending functionality and design. The lighter, the Dissim, is the world's first soft flame lighter designed for both upright and inverted use, meaning that it can be ignited and will remain lit at any angle. It was also selected as one of Kickstarter's "Projects We Love." www.Dissim.com

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, which develops consumer and business products based on the newest cutting-edge technologies and whose assets include issued a U.S. patent for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.VPRBrands.com.



Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

