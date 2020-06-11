VPR Brands LP Introduces VPR Verified Automated Infrared Body Temperature Scanner With Facial Recognition

The Food and Drug Administration issued guidance expanding the use of tele thermographic systems for triage use during the public health crisis. Because fever is a common symptom of the virus, FDA says that tele thermographic systems, which convert infrared radiation into body temperature measurement, can be deployed to use for initial triage at high-traffic areas, such as airports, businesses, warehouses and factories, as well as in settings where thermometers may be in short supply.

With the gradual easing of public lockdown measures and a return to work, the VPR Verified system helps businesses, institutions, public transportation and venue operators detect and reduce the potential spread of unknown viruses among employees, guests and visitors. Combining contactless thermal temperature screening sensors with biometric facial recognition Software the VPR Verified offers a level of public access safety and accuracy that exceeds human-error prone processes. The temperature check is performed in just under a second, enabling processing of hundreds of people per hour. Single or multiple kiosks can be connected to automatic doors, turnstiles, locks or barriers for access control after testing customers and employees.

"Our new VPR Verified system is light years ahead of the alternative handheld devices on the market. First of all, it's not handheld, its touchless and in today's environment that is key. Any establishment with more than a hand full of people will benefit from the set it and forget it simple to use features," says Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands Lp. "Anyone who wants to best manage temperature checking will love this product and so will their customers and staff, it actually makes compliance cool!"

The Automated Infrared Body Temperature Screening Kiosk Quickly and efficiently screens all incoming guests and employees. Choose from our wall-mounted, table stand, and floor stand models.

Facial Recognition software is motion sensor activated and quickly scans each person as they pass in front of the monitor. The VPR Verified system immediately displays the temperature of scanned person and shows a green pass or a red fail.

Eliminate costs on having a dedicated temperature screener and give yourself and anyone entering your business a visible reminder that you are taking all the necessary precautions to protect their health and safety.

Perfect for Restaurants, Gyms, Offices, Schools, Residential and Office buildings, Retail and more.

"As the country gets back to business, I think employee and customer safety will be the most important measure in how we transact and interact. This device provides automation in enforcing key safety measures as normal temperature, Facial Covering, and individual entrant verification. It also has robust functionality, alerts, and data tracking as added features. We have used the Verified Personnel Recognition system in our company for 30 Days prior to launching and have been impressed with is consistency, convenience, and performance as a safety management tool," said Dan Hoff, COO.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, which develops consumer and business products based on the newest cutting-edge technologies and whose assets include issued a U.S. patent for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at

www.vprbrands.com

For product specific info visit: www.vprverified.com

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Kevin Frija

Chief Executive Officer

954-715-7001

[email protected]

SOURCE VPR Brands, LP