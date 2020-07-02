VPR Verified Automated Infrared Body Temperature Screening Device Now Available at Katom Restaurant Supply

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VPR Brands, LP ( OTC: VPRB ) a technology products company is proud to announce its Automated Infrared Body Temperature Screening Device dubbed VPR Verified is now available for resale through industry leading Katom Restaurant Supply, Inc.

With the gradual easing of the public lockdown measures and a return to work, the VPR Verified system helps businesses, especially food service and restaurants with health check protocols. As a part of the recent reopening of most business in the USA the CDC along with state and local governments are recommending or requiring certain procedures regarding temperature checks and facial coverings. The Verified Personnel Recognition system automates this process, and greatly reduces any errors. It also has advanced facial recognition that can automatically log all employees, their temperatures and if they are wearing masks and alert management to any breaches. "Katom is an industry leader within the restaurant and food service space; they have built a great company and a fantastic, easy to use, online ordering portal to serve their customers. VPR Verified systems will now be available to all dining and food related businesses nationwide as they open back up," said Dan Hoff, COO of VPR Brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.katom.com/cat/vpr-brands.html

"The recent shift our company has made into the Personal Protective Equipment space during the pandemic has opened up new channels of distribution for our business and expanded our reach into the B2B world. There are more than 32milion business's in the USA, all of which can benefit from our VPR Verified system. We plan to continue to partner with industry specific distributors, the caliber of Katom Restaurant Supply, to be able to offer and service all business segments nationwide," said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands LP

About VPR Verified Personnel Recognition System:

The VPR Verified device has many benefits over the handheld alternative along with management reporting and recording features. Operators can detect and reduce the potential spread of unknown viruses among employees, guests and visitors by combining contactless thermal temperature screening sensors with biometric facial recognition Software the VPR Verified offers a level of public access safety and accuracy that exceeds human-error prone processes. The temperature check is performed just a second, enabling processing of up to 600 people per hour. Single or multiple kiosks can be connected to automatic doors, turnstiles, locks or barriers for access control after testing customers and employees.

The Automated Infrared Body Temperature Screening Kiosk Quickly and efficiently screens all incoming guests and employees. Choose from our wall-mounted, table stand, and floor stand models.

Facial Recognition software is motion sensor activated and quickly scans each person as they pass in front of the monitor. The VPR Verified system immediately displays the temperature of scanned person and shows a green pass or a red fail.

Eliminate costs on having a dedicated temperature screener and give yourself and anyone entering your business a visible reminder that you are taking all the necessary precautions to protect their health and safety.

About Katom Restaurant Supply, Inc

KaTom Restaurant Supply is a leader in the commercial restaurant equipment industry, offering thousands of quality restaurant, bar, and kitchen supplies online at wholesale prices, many available for next-day delivery. KaTom is a supplier of all the equipment you need to build your commercial kitchen and has been a trusted name in wholesale restaurant supplies since 1987. We provide you big-name restaurant supply company brands with small-town service that's with you from your first thoughts about your bar, bakery, or other foodservice business, through delivery and thereafter. We are a BBB Accredited Business, a certified Women's Business Enterprise, and one of the fastest growing companies in America.

About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, which develops consumer and business products based on the newest cutting-edge technologies and whose assets include issued a U.S. patent for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.VPRBrands.com .

