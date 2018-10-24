VPTax Growth Continues with Expanded Seattle Presence

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VPTax, a San Francisco-based tax firm, today announced that the company is continuing its recent stretch of growth by expanding its presence in Seattle. Shelby Eckroth, tax director, will lead the firm's efforts in the region. The expansion will allow VPTax to focus on helping Seattle companies with their tax planning and compliance, especially technology companies, software as a service (SaaS) businesses, and companies deploying their supply chain or sales channels through e-commerce.

VPTax is owned and operated by experts drawn from senior level positions at the Big 4 accounting firms. By leveraging SaaS-based proprietary software applications and in-house expertise, VPTax delivers superior quality at prices far below the competition. VPTax has particular expertise when it comes to the intricacies of e-commerce, and the new sales tax regulations stemming from the U.S. Supreme Court case South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Clients of VPTax include companies such as The RealReal, Google, Oanda and Bloom Energy.

"The recent startup growth in Seattle is truly incredible, and these companies are looking for a complete tax partner who will help their businesses grow," said Eckroth. "At VPTax, we partner with our clients to become part of their teams functioning as outsourced tax directors. We focus on their business needs rather than just maximizing billable hours. I'm excited to be able to bring this unique type of service to companies in this area."

Eckroth has more than 20 years of tax and accounting experience working with companies of all sizes. Prior to joining VPTax, she worked both in-house at large multinational companies like Vodafone and Fluke Corporation, and at accounting firms like KPMG.

"We're very excited about building our presence in Seattle, especially after announcing the opening of our Israel office last month," said Todd Suchevits, president and CEO of VPTax. "Seattle is another area seeing rapid growth, and Shelby is the ideal person to continue to build our footprint there."

