VPTax Marks Global Expansion with First Office in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VPTax, Inc. (VPTax), a San Francisco-based professional services firm, today announced that the company is expanding its presence globally with the opening of an office in Israel. This new office will allow VPTax to offer its tax expertise to the growing number of Middle Eastern companies looking to do business in the U.S. Judah Fish has been named tax director and managing director of the Israel office, and will be charged with leading development in the region.

VPTax is owned and operated by experts drawn from senior level positions at the Big 4 accounting firms. By leveraging proprietary software applications and in-house expertise, VPTax delivers superior quality at prices far below the competition. VPTax also provides services specific to the new sales tax regulations stemming from the U.S. Supreme Court case South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Clients include companies such as The RealReal, Google, Oanda and Bloom Energy.

"Israel is undergoing a period of rapid business growth," said Fish. "With the creation of this office, we've significantly expanded the scope of what VPTax can do for businesses operating in Israel and the surrounding area and look forward to growing with this market."

Prior to joining VPTax, Fish received his law degree from Northwestern University and then moved to Israel to become a law clerk for the Supreme Court of Israel. Judah spent several years working in U.S. and international tax law in Israel for a variety of accounting firms including Ernst & Young (Tel Aviv) and the firm that is now known as Andersen Tax, LLP.

"We've seen tremendous success with our model in the U.S., especially among forward-thinking companies in tech hubs like Silicon Valley," said Todd Suchevits, president and CEO of VPTax. "We are thrilled to take this first step onto the global stage with Judah leading our Israel office. With his breadth of experience, Judah is exceptionally suited for this new venture, and we look forward to seeing the office grow."

About VPTax, Inc.

VPTax is a professional services firm that provides a better alternative to traditional broad-scope accounting firms. VPTaxʼs fully managed, proprietary tax solution scales to support companies at every stage of development, from inception through rapid growth to IPO and beyond.

For more information about VPTax or their new Israeli location, visit VPTax.com or call 801-618-3592.

Contact:

Chelsea Robie

crobie@methodcommunications.com

801-461-9787

SOURCE VPTax, Inc.