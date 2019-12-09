VPT's SGRB DC-DC Converter Earns Military & Aerospace Electronic Innovators Awards Highest Honor

The SGRB series of DC-DC converters are specifically designed for the harsh radiation environments of space applications. Using advanced GaN-based technology, the SGRB series was developed to provide a solution that increases power supply efficiency, resulting in reduced system size, weight, and cost. With up to 95% efficiency, the GaN technology results in greater efficiency compared to traditional radiation hardened silicon products. It has been designed specifically for space-borne telecommunications where high efficiency, low noise, and radiation tolerance are imperative.

"We are honored that our SGRB series has been recognized with the platinum level award by the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards judges," said Jeremy Ferrell, Director of Engineering at VPT. "We appreciate the recognition of the work we put into developing this innovative GaN-based DC-DC converter for space applications."

Military and Aerospace Electronics began presenting the Innovators Awards in 2016, giving recognition to the top entries across three levels: platinum, gold, and silver, as determined by a panel of expert judges from the aerospace and defense community. The Platinum award level recognizes a superb innovation, which is characterized by a groundbreaking approach to meeting a need and/or a new level of performance, efficiency, ease-of-use, or additional beneficial quality.

About Military & Aerospace Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics is the leading media resource serving program and project managers, engineering managers, and engineers involved in electronic and electro-optic design for military, space, and aviation applications.

Military & Aerospace Electronics magazine delivers time-sensitive news, in-depth analyses, case studies, and real-world applications of new products, industry opinion, and the latest trends in the use of mil-spec, rugged and commercial off-the-shelf components, subsystems, and systems.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

