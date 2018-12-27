VRAR Project Team from Gyeonggi Province collaborates with a New York-based company in the US

The GCP specializes in providing international business opportunities to individuals and teams working on VRAR contents and hardware by allowing them to meet and collaborate with talents from all across the world to help them improve their capabilities and expand their future horizons.

The project, unlike other overseas or international business projects, enables the participants to collaborate from the get go and work from the development processes with the overseas partners, rather than just having the participants advertise and sell locally produced goods or services.

The Agency simultaneously proceeded various local programs with NYC RLab, a VRAR start-up development agency in New York during the project period.

At this GCP New York event, the program participants' exhibition booths were set up to demonstrate, discuss and pitch their ideas and hard work for various VR/AR/MR companies who visited the EXPLORING FUTURE REALITY CONFERENCE on the 29th of November. There were also other opportunities for the participants to present their work at other AR/VR networking events, such as AWE Nite and NYVR MEET UP, in order to focus on creating new partnerships with local companies and organizations.

There were 4 teams who participated on the GCP New York Project: Youl Systems and Like Corporation (Consortium Company) -- provides VR-based Cyber Plant development services for power generation and processing plants, StudioVR -- developers of ergonomically designed and improved VR headsets using sound technology to reduce motion sickness, Myungji Korea -- a photo kiosk service developer integrating AR photo services, similar to Snapchat and Snow, to previous standard photo kiosks, and Tech Village -- a medical solutions company adapting VR technology to rehabilitation treatment solutions.

Youl Systems and Like Corporation managed to create a solution for a nuclear cyber plant system with Glimpse Group, an organization created for the nurturing of local American enterprises, and concluded an NDA to launch their business into the American plant industry. Glimpse Group is composed of 10 different VR/AR software and service businesses, and runs the NYVR Meet up event, with 5800 visitors frequenting the event. There were also other positive results from the participants of the GCP New York Project with over 10 MOU deals being made.

Previously at GCP Manchester and GCP Vancouver, participants managed to sign 10 and 18 MOUs respectively, while the 5 NDA collaborative projects are well under way. Erang Yim, business manager at the Agency, stated: "We see New York as a great opportunity for small local start-up companies to become more active in the industry, considering how New York, while smaller in capacity compared to Silicon Valley, has an extremely active market from the strong network basis formed by the government, development agencies, civil investments as well as NYU and Columbia University. We will continue to provide support for their business projects to strive and see success in the long run."

SOURCE GCA (Gyeonggi Content Agency)