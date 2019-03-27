AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vrbo®, which pioneered online vacation rentals nearly 25 years ago, today revealed a new look and even a new way to say its name. The changes reflect Expedia Group's commitment to Vrbo, the vacation rental business and the people it serves: families and friends who want to stay together. The new logo is visible starting today, along with online tools that help travelers quickly agree on a place that's perfect for everyone.

Available on desktop and mobile app, Vrbo Trip Boards make it easy for families and groups of friends to find the perfect place to stay. With Trip Boards, families and groups of friends can share and compare their favorite properties when choosing a perfect place to stay. Vrbo Announces Tools for Planning Trips with Families and Friends as it Unveils New Look and Pronunciation Vrbo Announces Tools for Planning Trips with Families and Friends as it Unveils New Look and Pronunciation Vrbo Announces Tools for Planning Trips with Families and Friends as it Unveils New Look and Pronunciation

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8514651-vrbo-new-look-pronunciation-online-vacation-rentals/

"Expedia Group and Vrbo are doubling down on what made the business successful: helping connect vacation rental owners who rent their homes, cabins and condos to people who want space to drop distractions of everyday life and simply be together on an unforgettable trip," said John Kim, HomeAway president. "We've focused our technology and talent on improving how families and friends travel, making it easier, more fun and more engaging."

According to Vrbo data, 86 percent of U.S. travelers involve others in the decision-making process when planning a trip. Vrbo's fresh appearance comes with new ways to help families and friends find their ideal place to stay together. Travelers can create custom Vrbo Trip Boards to like and save their favorite properties in one place, then share their Trip Boards with everyone in their travel group and invite them to add comments and vote on their favorites. With app push notifications, each person can choose to be notified about votes or comments right away, making it easier and faster to choose the best place for everyone. Virtual tours are another way technology helps Vrbo customers find a perfect match. Currently, 15,000 360-degree virtual walkthroughs bring homes to life for travelers before they book, with more tours quickly being added.

Vrbo's new logo is a fluidly intertwined series of stripes that form the brand's name. The stripes represent bringing people together on vacation and the variety of trips people take. The colors were inspired by common hues seen when traveling and are also adaptable, allowing the logo to represent different people, countries and causes. Along with the new logo comes a new pronunciation that is easier to say and remember, "VER-boh," officially embracing what the brand's most passionate users have called it for years.

In celebration of the brand's new look and pronunciation, Vrbo will introduce a national TV and digital ad, which will air in the U.S. on April 15. Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and produced by Prettybird, the ad shows three groups of families and friends being perfectly matched with vacation homes that fit their unique needs.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties in 190 countries around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of HomeAway and the Expedia Group family of brands and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

SOURCE Vrbo