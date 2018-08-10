Vretta and the Ministries of Education of Luxembourg and France Win Prestigious e-Assessment Awards

Vretta, the Luxembourg Ministry of Education, and the French Ministry of Education, win two major awards at the international 2018 e-Assessment Awards Ceremony, while being highly commended for a third.

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - At the 2018 e-Assessment Association Awards ceremony in the UK, Vretta and its ministry and academic partners were recognized for the impact of the implementation of their Assessment-for-Learning projects: MathemaTIC, DTab, Elevate My Math, and OCMT for improving student success at the primary, secondary, and post-secondary education levels in Luxembourg, France, Canada and the USA.

MathemaTIC, developed by Vretta, the Luxembourg Ministry of Education and academic partners won the Best Use of Formative Assessment Award for its successful implementation and progress towards raising attainment and reducing the equity gap at primary and secondary schools in Luxembourg.

DTab, developed by Vretta with the French Ministry of Education, was highly commended for the Best Use of Summative Assessment Award for its successful implementation as a large-scale national assessment in a mobile, off-line environment at primary schools across France.

Vretta also received the coveted Best Transformational Project Award for the implementation and impact of its Elevate My Math and OCMT Assessment-for-Learning platforms for student success and retention at post-secondary institutions in Canada and the USA.

Vretta's partnerships with the Luxembourg Ministry of Education, the French Ministry of Education, and academic institutions across Canada and the USA, have continued to show the importance of transforming math education through the use of immersive technology solutions in order to help students build their confidence in mathematics and learn math to live smart!

